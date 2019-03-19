Praise the Lord for blue skies and sunny days! I’m so happy it is warming up. It’s really starting to feel and, more importantly, smell like spring. I don’t know about you, but I do love the smell of fresh-cut grass, plants and dirt when spring hits. Too bad it’s too cold to plant anything. However, I could start getting my garden ready with some dirt, hmmm. Definitely something to think about.
On March 11, our greeters were Gregg and Jeanette, and David, Rodney, Buz and Bobby delivered 36 regular and 36 frozen meals.
We had some lovely volunteers from the Redeemer Lutheran Church come and serve our meal! The meal was tater tot casserole, green bean piquant, fresh garden salad with huckleberry vinaigrette and feta cheese, Kaiser rolls and peanut butter cookies for dessert.
I didn’t happen to catch the name of our Len’s Drug gift card recipient, so I am sorry! The winner of the two free meals donated by Valley View Assisted Living was Nadine Smith, and the frog decorations were won by Bobbie Gillmor, Nadine Smith and Betty Hololtznagel.
Now that spring is here, I wish I had planted some bulbs last year for some tulips and maybe daffodils. I do this every year, and each time spring rolls around I regret it. Please do not start planting anything yet unless you are keeping them inside as seedlings! I often see people buying flowers and vegetable starts around this time of year, and it makes me cringe thinking of all the dying plants. Don’t plant until the frost is gone and the days are warmer!
On March 14, our greeters were Bonnie, Jeanette and Gregg, and we had 43 meals delivered by Patty and Mike Davis and David and Rodney. Our gracious volunteers were the fine folks from Cornerstone Christian Fellowship who served our meal. Thank you! This meal was donated by Tootie Cernazanu in memory of her husband, Jim. The theme of our meal was St. Patrick’s Day in honor of the holiday! It consisted of corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes with onion gravy, dinner rolls and apple bread pudding for dessert. It was delicious.
The winner of the Chester’s Thriftway gift card was Sheryl Engles, a sundae donated by Dairy Queen was won by Patty Davis and the free meals from Valley View were won by Nadine Smith — two weeks in a row, what luck! There were also some green stuffed animals, which were won by Betty Starr, Janice Hunt, Mattee Osborn and Tory Capaldo.
We are hoping that this weather will stay as nice as it has been and that spring is finally thinking of bestowing itself upon us. I can already see some tulips peeking their heads up out of the ground. The Lord must have heard all our prayers for spring weather!
Mark 11:24 “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”
We had something new on the menu today for our lunch, made by our good cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. We had ravioli, fresh green salad and chocolate chip cookies for dessert. It was delicious and was a hit. I hope they have that on the menu more often in the future! We thank our cooks for their hard work and appreciate them very much.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee and Kristi Guimont. Judy Harris led us in the flag salute and made the announcements, Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money and Kristi checked in the guests.
We had a total of 42 guests on the books and one takeout. The visitors present were Dick and Pam Wanous from Spray and Katee Hoffman and Sue Stovall from John Day.
The winners of the free meal tickets were Sylvia Cockerell and Sue Stovall, and Carolyn Peterson was the lucky winner for a Chester’s Thriftway gift card. There was also a free raffle and the winner of that was Linda Abraham.
There was a special presentation of a Quilt of Valor to Bill Turner for his service to our country. We thank Bill and all our veterans for their sacrifice and service to our country, our freedoms and us. Bruce Strange had brought in a picture and poem by Roxy Rigsby concerning the Vietnam veterans. He had Dennis Abraham read it but, overwhelmed with emotion, couldn’t finish, so Sylvia Cockerell finished reading it aloud. For the EMT dinner on Saturday, May 4, the times for the dinner will be 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. It will be a Cinco de Mayo theme. The cost of the dinner will be $15 per person or $25 per couple. There is a Traeger smoker that will be raffled; the raffle tickets are $5 per ticket or six tickets for $20. The fundraiser dinner will assist in the purchase of items necessary for our EMT team. Some of the equipment needed includes computerized CPR equipment and a hydraulic lift for the gurneys. Please purchase the tickets in advance so that they may have a head count for the dinner.
SkillsUSA for the Monument School had a group of girls come and announce their project. This project includes a park sidewalk and a picnic table for easy wheelchair access. We are proud of these girls for their help to our community, and we thank them.
There will be no sewing for the month of March — too many things going on — but we will notify you all when next month rolls around.
I almost forgot about my Tigger story! I went down to the shop a couple of days later for chores and went to feed Tigger, Marshmallow and Smokey. I saw Tigger, and he was bloody. His left ear was torn, and he had a clump of fur missing under his ear, by the side of his face. It was about the size of a silver dollar. To be continued…
Psalm 119:8 “Open Thou mine eyes, That I may behold wondrous things out of Thy Law.”
Oh yes, spring’s a-comin! The tulips are poking their little green tips through the gravel in the flowerbed on the south side of the house. There’s still 3 inches of snow on the garden plot. Isn’t it amazing that those little guys know when to start growing? As Tevye says in “Fiddler on the Roof,” “To life!”
We learned that early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations did not include the color green. The special color for that day was blue. Wonder when that changed? Then I heard that corned beef and cabbage is an Irish-American/Jewish concoction for St. Patrick’s Day. My, my, this is how rumors get started.
Drew led the flag salute, Tom asked the blessing and Carlos and Jay took care of the home deliveries. The gift certificate donated by Valley View Assisted Living was won by Carolyn Bird.
The table that had a blue clover in their vase of green sprigs was the first table to get their plates full of corned beef and cabbage, carrots and potatoes. Our dessert was a Rice Krispies treat with green food coloring, har, har. Next week, March 20, we’ll have another good old American meal: spaghetti. So you all come!
I made great progress on the spring-cleaning this week. The refrigerator and stove were dismantled and put back together so that’s done. The rest of the new flooring got scrubbed and waxed; glad that job is done! Found a few more items to donate to our Senior Sales Corner. You know the rule: If it’s not a memento and you haven’t used it for a year, you probably can get along without it. But it might just be the thing I’m looking for!
Decided to move the piano bench in the library back to the piano and take the one from the piano to the library. When I emptied the storage area in the bench, I found several old hymnals and songbooks. But the prize was a little booklet published by the Cable Piano Co. of Chicago, “The One Hundred & One Best Songs.” Tried to find a date on it, but no luck. The price was right, at 10 cents apiece; the songs range from “Abide with Me” to “Yankee Doodle.” Along with the music and words, at the bottom of each page was a “word of wisdom.” Here are a couple, “Be not simply good — be good for something,” — Thoreau, and, “Happiness is the by-product of work well done,” — Anonymous. So I found a treasure! You just never know what you’ll find. That’s what makes yard sales so fun! That’s another good thing about spring: yard sales!
I am reading a book I found at a yard sale or a thrift shop about two men who traveled by canoe from New York City to Nome in 1936-37. Fascinating! They were two tough dudes by the time they were finished.
Ecclesiastes 1:31 “I devoted myself to study and to explore by wisdom all that is done under heaven.”
