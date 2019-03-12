Hallelujah for warmer weather! Is spring finally upon us? I sure hope so!
On March 4, our greeters were Ron and Gregg who were so very welcoming. There were 38 regular and 32 frozen meals delivered by David and Rodney and Joyce Nodine and Linda Ladd to John Day and Mt. Vernon. Our meal was served by the ever-so-gracious Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary ladies, Joyce and Linda. Many thanks to you girls! This week, Ron Dowse won the gift card donated by Len’s Drug, and Gregg Starr won the two free meal tickets. Dinner took us to Mexico with a delicious meal of taco salad, chips and salsa and all the trimmings. It was very good. Thanks to all who helped!
I’m hoping my early celebration of spring is not going to jinx the coming weather!
On March 7, greeters were Gregg and Jeanette, and there were 43 total meals delivered by Joe and Joan Tayles for John Day, and David and Rodney for Mt. Vernon. Our tables were set up by a couple of wonderful angels from Long Creek, Ethan and James. Thanks, guys!
The meal was served by volunteers from the Church of the Nazarene and was donated by Duke Warner Realty with cakes donated by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Dinner consisted of teriyaki ribs, steamed green rice, midori blend vegetables, Asian tomatoes, cucumber salad, birthday cake and fortune cookies. The winner of the Chester’s Thriftway gift card was Jennifer Marcucci, and Jessie Elliott won the free meals from Valley View Assisted Living.
We are so blessed to have such an amazing community that supports our center each month. You are so important to us and are amazing individuals, thank you. John Porter donated some Western pocket books, and Isa Larkin donated cook books. Thank you one and all.
Remember that we are on spring forward time now! A little darker in the morning but an extra hour of daylight is well worth it!
Zechariah 10:1 “Ask rain from the Lord in the season of the spring rain, from the Lord who makes the storm clouds, and he will give them showers of rain, to everyone the vegetation in the field.”
Well, my family and I got hit with the sick bug that has been going around. We did not get to go to the senior lunch for March 5.
Thank goodness for good friends whom I can rely on to help me out. A shout of thanks to Linda Abraham and Kristi Guimont for writing and providing me with all the info I needed to write my article.
Our greeters were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee and Kristi Guimont.
Bodean Andersen made the announcements, led the flag salute and prayed the blessing over the meal. Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money, and Kristi checked in the guests.
The cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, prepared tater tot casserole, carrots, cheese bread and white cake for dessert. We thank them for all their hard work.
I’m sure it was delicious as usual.
There were 37 guests on the books and nine takeouts. Betty Breeding was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card, and Carrie Jewell and Bob Blakeslee won the free meal tickets.
It was Bob Blakeslee’s 85th birthday, and to help celebrate it, his daughter Deb Cole and his son Larry Blakeslee were present.
I’m pretty sure everyone sang the happy birthday song to him.
There will be an EMT fundraiser dinner on May 4. Please mark that on your calendars.
The dinner will be chicken enchiladas with pablano sauce and other Mexican sides. Sylvia Cockerell will be the cook, so you know it’s going to be super yummy.
There will be two seating times and also a raffle for a Traeger.
The tickets for the dinner are $15 per person or $25 per couple. Hope you all can make it to help support our local emergency team and volunteers.
Please note that the transfer station will be closed on Thursdays. Trash dump day will only be on Sundays from 12-2 p.m. This will take effect immediately starting this month of March.
The foot clinic is canceled for now in Monument, but you may call for an appointment in John Day.
We still have lots of snow on the ground, in case you were wondering, and for those of you who don’t live out here in Monument, we still have almost 2 feet of snow on the ground!
There were a couple of glorious sunny moments during the day, and then we got more snow here and there. I don’t know where all this snow is going to go. I hope it slowly melts and seeps deep into the ground.
My minivan is still out of commission. I was driving our truck, which has four-wheel drive, and I almost slipped off of our driveway into the ditch!
Eeks. It is that slippery and slushy out there.
Our oldest cat, Tigger, got hurt. My hubby told me that Tigger had a bloody ear.
I said that he probably got into a fight with Smokey. I said it served him right for trying to get in her space. I was wrong. To be continued ...
Psalm 19:8 “The statutes of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart: The commandment of the LORD is pure, enlightening the eyes.”
Wow, what a difference a week makes! Temperatures were in teens and twenties, then today in the 40s. Didn’t have to worry about ice, that’s for sure. Makes one think that spring will come to Grant County — soon. Finished the beets and carrots from last year’s garden, so I guess I’ll try again. With our water in the mountains up to 145 percent, that gives me hope.
Del Lake led the flag salute, and Jack Retherford asked the blessing. Carlos and Jay made the home deliveries. The February birthday gift certificate donated by Huffman’s Market went to Becky Tatum. The normal first week drawing for the $5 gift card donated by Len’s Drug went to Juan Rubio.
Ginger announced that the service for Chester Willis will be Wednesday, March 13, at 1 p.m. at the Grace Chapel. Carlos and Luann brought their friend, Karen Ingersoll, to dinner today. Welcome.
The entrée for our meal today was donated by Jean Kline in memory of her late husband, Dave. We had our new little placard holders on each table to give you this information, also. We want to thank those that have responded to our informational letter about this entrée program. We will be contacting you in the near future to schedule your entrée meal.
So who got to go first? We still had valentines and hearts all over the place, even though it is shamrock month. Tom informed us that the first table is the one that had a shamrock among the red hearts. Sneaky, huh?
The meal consisted of oven-baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green and yellow beans, a green salad and a roll, and pear pie crunch for dessert. Yummy!!
Lorna and Krystin brought Marilyn Randall, Gordon Sindt, and Charlene Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
Speaking of spring, Juan Rubio is selling raffle tickets for the American Legion drawing later this spring for all kinds of gardening goodies.
I got a new, and very different, catalog this week. Had my name and street address but also Prairie City Senior Citizens.
This catalog is from FarmTek of 1440 Field of Dreams Way, Dryersville, Iowa. Now that address will give you pause — and the catalog pricing expires on March 16. I’ll have to hurry. This catalog is for agricultural, growing and storage needs.
They have everything from gloves and booties to clearspan buildings that cost over $150,000. So, how did my name and the senior citizens’ name get on their mailing list? Ah, the wonders of the electronic information age.
John 21:25 “Jesus did many other things as well. If every one of them were written down, I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.”
