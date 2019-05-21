JOHN DAY – PTL for all this wonderful rain! We are greatly blessed for this sort of weather before the heat of summer is upon us. This weekend is going to be great for mushroom hunting and I’ve already heard of people finding lots of morels out in the woods! Sautee those up in some butter and garlic and you have quite a tasty treat.
On May 13 our greeter was Ron Dowse and there were 65 total meals delivered by our faithful volunteers at Step Forward as well as Francis and Bonnie Kohls. The meal was served by another group of wonderful volunteers from the Redeemer Lutheran Church! We thank each and every one of you for your service to our center. The meal was sausage, onion, peppers, corn, spuds and ice cream for dessert. The winner of the free meals was Buss Gilmore and Karen Barrietua won the Len’s Drug gift card!
What are your plans this weekend? It’s Memorial Day so hopefully you have some wonderful plans that also pay homage to the brave men and women that serve our country, we are forever grateful. Make sure you have everything you need because most stores are closed in recognition of Memorial Day! When was the last time you thanked a veteran or current service member for what they’ve sacrificed for our country? Something to thing about. We definitely take these things for granted without thinking about them.
On May 16 our greeters were Gregg and Jeanette and we adore them for being so selfless each and every week. There were 36 meals delivered by David Gill and Harvey from Step Forward and also Jeannie and Chet Day! How lucky are we to have such amazing folks join us for our meal?
The sponsor for our lunch was the Law Office of Rob Raschio; welcome aboard Rob! The meal was then served by volunteers from the United Methodist Church. Our meal was chicken Caesar pasta with Venetian vegetables, cheese stuffed breadsticks, tossed salad and chocolate cupcakes for dessert. Yum, yum! Congratulations to Ron Dowse, Maria Stran and Dale Stennette for being the winners of our weekly giveaways!
Jeremiah 51:16 “When He utters His voice, there is a tumult of waters in the heavens, And He causes the clouds to ascend from the end of the earth; He makes lightening for the rain And brings forth the wind from His storehouses.
MONUMENT – Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us mac n cheese with ham for our lunch, along with a fresh green salad, dinner rolls, peaches and chocolate chip cookies for our dessert. My younger daughter loved it because she is a cheese girl. We thank our cooks for preparing and working hard to feed us.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee and Kristi Guimont. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements, and prayed the blessing over our meal, Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money and Kristi checked in the guests. We're glad that Jimmy is back and recovered from his cold.
There were 44 guests on the books and five takeouts. Ed Bustardo and Larry Vogt were the lucky winners of the free meals tickets. Judy Cavendar was the winner of the free spring raffle.
We congratulate Max and Betty Breeding. They welcomed their newest great-granddaughter recently. Her name is Nova Aurora Ruby Myers. She was born on May 8 and weighed in at 5 lb. 7 oz. and was 17 inches long. What a blessing to have so many grand children and great-grandchildren!
We want to also congratulate our marine Molly Hoodenpyl. She just got married! We are happy for her along with her parents, Dean and Liz, and her siblings, Miranda, Jesse and Olivia. May the Lord bless her and her husband in their marriage and that they would grow old together strong in the Lord.
We have more good news! Sarah Newton, who just donated one of her kidneys to her brother, is now home and doing well. Cody Cole is also doing well and is recovering from the surgery. We pray that the Lord would heal both of them quickly and there would be no complications. May God bless Cody with newfound freedom and continue to heal his body. Our God is a good God and He hears the cries of His children. May Sarah and Cody feel and know the prayers of many on their behalf.
Did you remember to mark your calendars yet? The big 3rd annual rummage sale is going to be happening June 14, 15 and 16. It is going to be huge! I am sure that all who come will find some treasure. There will be lunch served and the sale is by donation. All the proceeds will go towards our senior center.
Have you come by and seen the new and beautiful carpet? It is just gorgeous! The new bathrooms are wonderful as well. Thank you all for your generous contributions and help! This community is so blessed to have this wonderful facility that is available for use to everyone. Many meetings, funeral potlucks, bingo and other activities use the senior center. We are also so blessed to have so many people who care, give their time and work and are involved in improving our senior center.
Contented sigh, it is truly wonderful to live here in Monument. We love it!
Hebrews 4:12 “For the Word of God is quick and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”
PRAIRIE CITY – Hey! What happened to spring? I had to get my winter coat out today. Yep, that’s spring in Grant County. Rule #1: Never leave home without a jacket of some sort. Why? Because Rule #2: The weather may change at any moment.
We wish to report that we had two tables of pinochle players today! So come on down (or up, as the case may be) and join the party. We start at 10 a.m. That is also the cut-off time for ordering takeouts, so you have been informed.
Drew led the flag salute and Jack asked the blessing. Deliveries were made by Jay and Carlos. Tom’s thought for the day: some people reach the top of the ladder of success only to find it is leaning against the wrong wall. The table to go first thru the serving line had a little ladder leaning against the flowerpot. Har, har. Cathy Lewis won the gift certificate donated by Chuck’s Little Diner.
We want to thank Solutions (formerly known as Oster’s) for computing our little taxes year after year. Sure helps my poor little non-mathematical brain.
Eastern Oregon Realty was our entrée provider today. Many thanks to them too. Our meal included chicken enchilada, rice, black beans, corn salsa, green salad and your choice of fruited greed or orange Jell-O for dessert. Yummy in the tummy.
Visitors from Valley View included Jean Willey, Elise Hersky, Shirley Haggard and Lois Bidasola. Lorna and Krystin brought Thelma Kite, Marilyn Randall, Gordon Sindt and Charlotte Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center. We had 43 names on the registration book.
So, on our speedy trip to Ontario last week, we saw this sign on The Outdoorsman store advertising “crappie skirts” 10/$1? What in the world are crappie skirts? Surely some of you fisherman can enlighten me. I fished for crappie in our pond in Idaho, but I never had need of a skirt for one…
Wandered out to Lake Creek Youth Camp. Wildlife count: one wild turkey, three antelope, four deer and one stupid sage hen. How that species survives is a miracle! Evolution sure hasn’t taught it to get out of the road! As I was digging in a flowerbed, neighbor Mike asked if I was going to have a garden this year. I answered that I had bought some seeds… So I guess I better make an attempt to dig the weeds out of that area. Will be easier now that it got rained on, right? The unusual project is to get some support for the grape vine. Have to do some serious thinking on that one…
Luke 22:17-18 “After taking the cup, He gave thanks and said, ‘Take this and divide it among you. For I tell you I will not drink again of the fruit of the vine until the kingdom of God comes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.