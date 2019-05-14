JOHN DAY—Halfway through May, can you believe that? As you all know, Sunday was Mother’s Day so I’m hoping all of you took the time to spend it surrounded by loved ones. How about this weather? It’s amazing how fast we can go from dreary and cold to brilliantly sunny and warm. I keep hearing more and more about people planting their gardens and transferring seedlings outside. PTL that the nighttime frost is finally over.
On May 6, our greeters were Everette and Gregg. There were 35 regular and 72 frozen meals delivered by Joyce Nodine and Linda Ladd, and the crew from Step Forward. We thank you for your generosity. Lunch was baked potatoes topped with grilled chicken, steamed vegetables and Alfredo sauce, grilled French bread, tossed green salad and blackberry cobbler for dessert. The winner of the two free meals was Linda Ladd, and Carol Roe won the gift card graciously donated by Len’s Drug.
For our Mother’s Day lunch, our greeters were Everette and Gregg, whose dedication to our center is most admirable. There were 41 meals delivered by the crew at Step Forward, as well as Mike and Pat Davis.
Bonnie made some delicious Mother’s Day goodies of kiss and prestal. Thank you so much for taking the time to make these delicious treats. It was very kind of you.
Our meal was sponsored by the Cornerstone Church and consisted of steak tips with onions and mushrooms in a demi-glace sauce, shrimp cocktails, wild rice pilaf, vegetables, fresh dinner rolls and cherry cheesecake for dessert.
We are looking for a hospital bed for a dear friend of Darlene Nodine. If you know of one or have one, please call 541-575-1617. We thank you very much in advance. We would also like to thank Jay and Ted for cleaning the parking lot. Dave Pasko won the two free meals, and Drew won the gift card donated by Chester’s Thriftway. We always like to thank everyone who donates to us and those who support us.
Gene and Nicky came and had lunch with us. They will be moving soon. They will go to Portland first to visit, then will fly back to Kentucky where their kids will drive their belongings back to them. We wish you both much happiness from the bottom of our hearts.
It’s just about time to start some spring cleaning and maybe clearing out the wardrobe? I always say I’m going to go through clothes to donate but find myself procrastinating heavily. This year I’m going to really do it! You can donate clothes to the Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe by the United Methodist Church here in John Day. Just make sure everything is freshly washed and in good shape! What a wonderful little shop we have that helps those in need.
Hebrews 13:16 “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.”
Our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, made us a new item for our Mother’s Day lunch. We had shrimp Alfredo! They also served us garlic bread, a fresh green salad and a special dessert. This lunch was paid for by our generous friends, Ed and Judy Bustardo of Service Creek. We thank them for their provision and support. We also thank our great cooks for cooking up our delicious meal. Our greeters at the table were Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Jimmy Cole was at home nursing a cold. We hope he gets better soon. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal, and Linda and Kristi checked in the guests and collected and counted the money.
We had 39 guests on the books and eight takeouts. Bill Nichols and Bob Yukawa were the lucky winners for the free meal tickets.
Mark your calendars for the Monument School spring concert, which will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. There will be a fundraiser dinner afterwards. They will be serving baked potato and chili. The Monument students would appreciate your support.
Well, I think it is safe to bring out the summer clothes. We’ve had a couple of days that went into the high 80s and up to the 90s this past week. It is getting dry out there real quick! I’ve started to water my garden — well sort of, the ones that are cleaned up. I’ve been a bit behind. I missed the planting of broccoli and lettuce apparently. I did get to plant some snap peas and sugar peas, and they are starting to peek through the ground now.
I’ve got lots of asparagus growing, and they should be ready to harvest next year. I love roasting them on the grill with just some olive oil, salt and pepper. I need to start some zucchini and peppers. I have spinach growing from last year. I never pulled them up, just kept pinching off the leaves. They grew back and they have huge leaves, and are all organic, of course. I see some wild “pigweed” or lamb’s quarters growing! They will be great for eating with sesame oil, salt and some garlic. The baby goats are growing. Chip and Dale are the friendly ones. Chevre and Frita, not so much. When holding Dale, one has to be careful. He likes to nibble. Sometimes, he might nibble on some skin, ouch! Ha.
I’ve been trying to clean my house because I have a bunch of family coming. My parents are finally coming out for a visit! I just know they will love it out here, especially my dad. He loves the country. I think they will be in awe when they see the beauty of this place. I hope I have some time to take them out to Painted Hills to see the spring flowers blooming, and other pretty places like Cathedral Rock and Picture Gorge.
Galatians 2:20 “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
What is it about tulip blossoms that is so tempting to deer? They won’t eat the stems or leaves, but only the beautiful blossoms! Grrr.
Had 90 percent of the plants protected behind fencing, but the two that were off by themselves in the middle of the bachelor buttons, I thought might escape notice.
Ha. No way. Grrr again. Live and learn.
Harold Preston led the flag salute, and Dale Stennet asked the blessing.
The winner of the free meals donated by Valley View Assisted Living was Juan Rubio.
Carlos and Luann took care of the home deliveries. Our entrée today was furnished by Nydam’s Ace Hardware.
We thank you for this provision. And what did they provide? Pork roast, potatoes and gravy, asparagus, applesauce, bread and oatmeal-raisin frosted cookies for dessert. Good job, Amber and Lacy!
You may be under the impression that Prairie City is a place that does not have any activity. I counted the package boxes at the Post Office. Any guesses? When they first put in these boxes, there was maybe a dozen.
Then a few years later, they added another batch.
I counted close to 100 now. This is for your information.
The carpenters have completed the new false front on Huffman’s Market. Now we are waiting to see what happens next in the matter of color, signage, etc. Another economic indicator is housing starts.
We have four new houses going up. Hooray!
The Youth Arts Program concert on Friday was well-attended and appreciated. All the “youth” had a good time.
Changes will be forthcoming, so if you want to participate, keep yourself informed.
We had to make a mad dash to Fruitland early Friday morning, on top of all the YAP prep.
It must be spring. There were a lot of fields with alfalfa that had been cut in the Vale area. Here, the cows are still on the meadows.
We want to thank our readers for their responses. Some make mention of the good jokes. Others supply a need that was made known. We now have a good supply of leftover take-out containers, thanks to reader Kyle Cline.
We made another improvement in the ol’ hall:
The old fluorescent lights are slowly giving up the ghost, so the electrician has elected to install new LEDs as the old ones die. My, my, they are certainly brighter! Progress and change.
I Tim. 4:15 “Be diligent in these matters… so that everyone may see your progress.” Phil. 1:25 “… continue with… your progress and joy in the faith…”
