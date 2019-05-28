JOHN DAY –What crazy weather we have had this past week! Hopefully you were all able to take shelter during these horrible hailstorms! I hope that no one’s flowerbeds or gardens were affected by it.
Our greeters were Everette and Darlene. There were 70 total meals delivered by the wonderful people at Step Forward. Our lunch, which was sloppy joes and curly fries, cabbage and cucumber salad, peaches and peanut butter and jelly cookies for dessert, was served by our volunteers from First Christian Church! Thank you all for your dedication. Ray Richard won the Len’s Drug gift card, and Darlene Nodine won the two free meals.
Have you looked at the weather forecast for the next week? Lots of thunderstorms but plenty of sunshine! It’s supposed to be a beautiful weekend and warm too. Make sure you’re spending it outside to soak up some rays before the clouds roll back in. Ha, ha.
On May 22 our greeters were Everette and Jeanette, and we thank them for always stepping up to welcome our guests. There were 35 total meals delivered by Step Forward, Matt Johns, Jimmy Maples and Barb. Our meal was served by our lovely friends from the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Thank you all! The meal, which was sponsored by John Day True Value, was barbecued ribs, baked beans, potato salad, watermelon, cheesy cornbread and root beer floats for dessert. Yum, yum. This meal sure was a taste of summer! Judy Nelson won the Chester’s Thriftway gift card, and Chris won the sundae donated by Dairy Queen.
We had a veterans flag-folding ceremony, and it was wonderful and very informative. Thanks to all the veterans and current and future service members for your dedication and sacrifice to our country. God bless you all.
Numbers 6:24-26 “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace.”
MONUMENT—
Our adventurous cooks made us another new item on the menu. We were served beef broccoli, fried rice, fresh green salad and chocolate pudding with whipped cream for our dessert. It was very tasty and definitely a hit. We thank Carrie and Teawna Jewell for making our delicious meal.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Jimmy and Kristi collected and counted the money and checked in the guests. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 45 guests on the books and four takeouts. Betty Breeding and Roger B., both of Monument, won the free meal tickets. We had Brian and Kirk Violini join us for lunch. They live in Monument and occasionally come down for lunch.
Bob and Sylvia Cockrell have been putting away all the library books back onto the shelves after being stored away during the renovation. You all must come and check out the beautiful carpet and painting of the walls.
We also had Judy Harris putting up the tile in the newly done bathrooms along with Judy Cavender. We thank all the wonderful and caring people who help to make our senior center so beautiful for all to enjoy. These are all volunteers, and they give up their time and work to make it possible and we appreciate all their efforts.
We hope that Betty Breeding had a wonderful birthday celebration. I won’t give out how old she is, but I will say that she is blessed with lots of grandkids and great-grandkids.
We’ve had quite a bit of rain out here in the backcountry. I just absolutely love the green; it is everywhere. The hills, the mountains, the pastures, it is all green. I just like to look at them all and just sit back and sigh a contented sigh. It’s so peaceful and calming to look at. I like to drive and be able to see all the beautiful country landscape and take it all in — sigh.
I got some plants from the Monument School nursery, and they are ready to be planted. There are still lots of plants available, and it is a great support for the school. I am still trying to decide if it is safe to plant the tomatoes and pepper plants because it is still pretty chilly in the morning. I am definitely going to be out when it is not raining to set the raised beds for the plants. I have a bunch of old tires, which I think I will use to plant the tomatoes in.
My parents came out for our daughter’s graduation. My dad’s favorite part was feeding our little piglets. He was especially delighted in feeding our eight-week-old piglets.
He said it made him happy to see them eating and fighting over the slop. My mom and dad helped to weed out a few of my raised beds, yay! Saved me lots of time and trouble that’s for sure.
1 Corinthians 12: 7 “But the manifestations of the Spirit is given to every man to profit withal.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Well, the winter coat came out again. Did get to do two days in the garden bed weed clearing out project.
But I refuse to do yard work when the temperature is less than 60 degrees! So there. That’s my story, and I’m stickin’ to it.
Carole Garrison led the flag salute and Pastor Keith DeHart asked the blessing. Carlos and Luann did the home deliveries.
Since there are five Wednesdays in May, and we reserve the last Wednesday for honoring the birthdays, the gift certificate for this week was a free meal at the center. Gwynne Wulfert was the winner, so she doesn’t have to pay next week.
The entrée was provided by John Day Veterinary Center. Thanks so much. Tom’s thought for the day: My memory is the thing I forget with. (Ahem).
So the table to go through the serving line first had an American flag in the centerpiece.
Our cooks, Amber and Lacy, made tuna wraps. Now, there’s another new item of food for me. And you could have your choice of wraps: tomato, spinach or garlic — or one of each if you were really hungry!
Aha. So that’s why the wraps were different colors. Along with the tuna wrap, we had broccoli salad, lettuce, tomato, olives, pickles, a fruit salad, potato chips, rice pudding and an oatmeal-raisin cookie. Wow, were we stuffed! Good job, ladies.
And this week, May 29, will be a special day honoring the memory of Billy Drinkwater.
We will be dining on beef because he was a cattle rancher. He was a great supporter of our endeavors here.
Lorna and her helper brought Marilyn Randall, Gordon Sindt and Charlotte Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
Veanne wants you to know that the health fair will be on June 21. She will be here on June 12 to do pre-registrations for those of you who wish to be involved.
There will be scholarships available too.
Oh, yes, June 12 is the birthday of our Polish daughter-in-love.
She passed her citizenship test a couple weeks ago. So we are waiting to hear when the ceremony will be where she will take her oath of allegiance, along with a lot of other newly naturalized Americans.
Will have to make a trek to Portland then.
Told you we went out to Lake Creek Youth Camp last week.
Why? ‘Cause Joel got the job of taking out the big fireplace from the main building.
So all the cement block debris ended up in our big excavated hole on the west side of the hall.
So that’s the story, in case you wondered. (Free fill!) So the question of the day was how old was said fireplace?
I have photos of it from 1969-70. How long before then, I don’t know. Do you?
Memorial: something honoring the memory of a person or event.
Mark 14:8-9 “She did what she could. She poured perfume on My body beforehand to prepare for My burial. I tell you the truth, wherever the gospel is preached throughout the world, what she has done will also be told, in memory of her.”
