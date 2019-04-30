JOHN DAY — How is it already May? I’ve started seeing more and more flowers popping up in people’s yards, especially daffodiles and tulips. PTL that it is finally starting to feel like spring!
On April 22 our greeters were Ron and Jeanette, who we thank for their graciousness and hospitality.
There were 39 regular and 36 frozen meals delivered by our lovely crew at Step Forward as well as Suzanne Taysom and Darlene Nodine.
The meal, which was fish and chips, French bread and veggies, was served by volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Thank you all.
The two free meals were won by Bob Meader, and Kris won the gift card donated by Len’s Drug!
We are so incredibly blessed, have you thought about that lately? I feel as though we don’t really take enough time to smell the flowers and appreciate what we have.
Something to think about, I guess.
On April 25 our greeters were Gregg and Jeanette, and there were 41 meals delivered by the crew at Step Forward and David Turner accompanied by Matt Jon.
We would like to thank Mobile Glass for donating our lunch; it was delicious! Speaking of lunch, it was chicken and turkey macaroni and cheese casseroles with sliced bread, tomato and cuke salad with chocolate pudding for dessert. Aren’t our cooks just the best?
Lunch was served by the wonderful volunteers from St. Elizabeth Catholic Church whom we thank for being so kind and generous when it comes to their volunteer work and presence in our community!
The winners of the sundae donated by Dairy Queen this week were Jack Sweek and Balbina Escudero.
Remember to always be thankful for what you have and to praise the Lord for all you have yet to receive!
Thessalonians 5:16-18 “Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
PRAIRIE CITY —
We had a glorious day that welcomed us, for those who ventured out, to come and eat at the Monument senior lunch on Tuesday.
We were served hamburgers with all the fixin’s, macaroni salad and yummy brownies with ice cream by our wonderful cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell.
We appreciate and thank them very much.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal. Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money, while Kristi checked in the guests. We had 43 guests on the books and five takeouts.
The winners for the free meal tickets were Jan Ensign and Christian Yukawa. Ellie of Monument won the gift card to Chester’s Thriftway.
Don’t forget about the EMT fundraiser dinner this coming Saturday, May 4.
Please call ahead to Rose Howe, or any of our EMTs, and let them know if you are coming so they can have a head count.
There are two dinner times, one at 4:30 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m. The meal will be a Cinco de Mayo theme, and Sylvia Cockrell will be the head chef preparing the food. You know that will be a very delicious meal for sure!
This will help to support our local EMTs and our community.
There will be a raffle for a Traeger Smoker; tickets are $5 per ticket or six tickets for $20.
There will also be a shotgun shoot at Brad and Julie’s Saturday, May 4.
This is for supporting our local Monument girls to help pay for their trip to Kentucky to present their award winning idea for SkillsUSA.
There will be items for auction at the shoot. Please come and help support our girls.
There is a free Gospel concert if anyone is interested. It will be on Tuesday, May 7, at the Spray Assembly of God Church. There will be a potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m. at The Rock followed by the concert, which begins at 7 p.m. The group performing is Canada’s Double Portion.
Have you taken a look outside? I don’t think I’ve seen the hills, mountains and valleys this lush and green in the (almost) six years that I have been here. It is absolutely gorgeous, and ah, so beautiful and so peaceful looking, don’t you think? God’s snow and rain helped to make our Grant County so wonderful and awesome to look at. I just wish I had more time to sit out there, enjoy the warm sun and watch the animals and bugs crawl. I think it is so peaceful to sit outside and do nothing.
OK, maybe do a little gardening and pulling of weeds. Ha.
I’ve not fully engaged in doing the gardening as I am still recovering from my sickness.
But when I am my old self again, I am going to be going full speed with that garden!
Psalms 25:5 “Lead me in Thy truth, and teach me; For Thou art the God of my salvation; On thee do I wait all the day.”
PRAIRIE CITY –
Sharon Thissell got our special birthday recognition day off to a good start by leading the flag salute. Jack Retherford asked the blessing, and in between those two activities, a whole lot of events took place!
Ginger made mention of those who help before and after the meal, Carlos and Luanne did the home deliveries and Carol, Del, Bonnie and others helped with cleanup.
Tom is having fun with his table centerpieces. He wanted to have the table that had lilies on it to go first, but most of the tables ended up with lilies on them.
So the one that had some bees with the flowers got to go first.
Then we got down to the winner of the Huffman’s Select Market $10 gift certificate for the April birthday.
There were only two, and Bonnie Lake was the winner. She has had a great birthday month!
She won the Chuck’s Little Diner one last week, and this week her husband provided the entrée to celebrate her 80th birthday! To help, her son Don Lake came too.
We are pleased to announce that Lacy is now our new assistant cook.
She, Amber and Tom prepared pot roast with potatoes and carrots, a fruit salad and a roll for this special day.
Troy and Amber from Driskill Memorial Chapel joined us and brought the birthday cake; thank you so much.
We also want to give a big thank you to Prospector Ice for their donation of bagged ice every month.
Lorna and Krystin brought Marilyn Randall, Gordon Sindt and Charlotte Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center, which put us at 49 registered on the book today.
Found these quotes that are appropriate for this day: “Birthdays are good for your health. Studies show if you have more birthdays, you live longer,” and “The more you weigh, the harder you are to kidnap. Eat more cake!”
I am also pleased to report on some business construction going on in our fair city.
The old Cenex/Quilt Shop is seeing lots of coming and going by various local workmen.
Then I drove down the street and saw some “CAUTION” tape strung in front of Huffman’s Select Market.
I figured another window had had an accident, but no.
You have to raise your eyes up and up to see that a large, long, false front is being built across the top of the wall. It will look really neat along with the one above Prairie Pub. Us old-timers can remember when that block used to house the Prairie City Department Store, the Grant County Mercantile, a grocery store, dentist and doctor’s offices, etc. The Odd Fellows Hall upstairs over the department store was a sight to behold. At the other end of the street, the Masonic Hall was over the Prairie City Feed Store. Ah, memories.
1 Thess. 3:6 “… you always have pleasant memories of us and that you long to see us, just as we also long to see you.”
