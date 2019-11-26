JOHN DAY — On Nov. 18, our lunch day started out with Darlene Nodine and Everett King at the desk to greet all 27 participants that arrived. Jeanette Julsrud did our announcing and presented Mya to lead in the flag salute.
Several members of the Living Word Christian Center, including Marlene, Melodie, Mark, Vickie and Iler Step Forward they delivered 32 meals and 20 frozen meals to people that could not attend our lunch in person in our local communities. Thanks go to these volunteers for doing this much-needed service.
There is a sign in sheet on the desk for our Thanksgiving dinner on Thurs. Nov. 21. Our cooks need to have an idea of how much they need to make so that no one goes away without being stuffed. (Lol).
On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, the John Day Elks, located in the same parking lot, as the senior center will be hosting a traditional thanksgiving meal for our community at no charge to anyone. This is a great service to John Day and nearby communities. Lots of fellowship will be had and a large variety of great food. The senior center will be closed thanksgiving day.
Kay Cotham was the winner of the Lens certificate and Don Porter won the free meal. Congrats to both of you.
Angie Uptmor is now training with Veanne Weddle as Senior Program Manager for John Day. She was greeted by all attendees and welcomed. We are privileged to have this service here so we are happy to have Angie with us to keep this service going. Welcome Angie!
Mark Majors asked the blessing for our meal and we all enjoyed cheeseburgers with all the trimmings, potato wedges and banana pudding, along with your choice of beverages. The Living Word Christian Center of Mt. Vernon assisted serving the meal. It truly was a good meal. Shay and all his helpers along with our servers did a great job to make this lunch a great and pleasant success.
On Nov. 21, Darlene and Everett were at the desk greeting all 96 participants of our Thanksgiving meal. After everyone was seated, Everett did the announcing. Nancy Elliot led our flag salute.
Angie Uptmor was again recognized as our new Senior Programs Manager. We are pleased to have her, as Veanne will be retiring at end of 2019. We will miss Veanne as well: She has been on top of all things in John Day and delivers news and helps and tips to everyone as she learns them. This is very helpful to all who hear these helps.
Everett told us about the Amazon scam that is being done on our phones. Please do NOT give information to anyone that calls you. Call Amazon for yourself and do not use a # that they give you or call you from. Call Amazon for yourself with your own Amazon # to know it is really Amazon. There are others as well that call us for information. One is warranty for our vehicles: they want us to give them information about our vehicle. Do NOT give information to anyone that calls you. You should call for yourself with your own # to know you really got the company of interest. Other ones that are scam calls are Microsoft, social security, IRS, and your computer. Some people don’t even have a car or a computer that get these calls.
Bill____ (I didn’t get his last name) got the Chester’s certificate and Delores Beldon got the free meal. And another Bill___(again I didn’t get the last name got the 50/50 drawing. Congrats to all of you.
On Thanksgiving Day the Prairie City Teen Center is hosting a traditional thanksgiving meal for all who choose to attend, for NO charge to anyone. Don’t forget the Elks meal in John Day for Thanksgiving as well.
One of the members of Step Forward has passed away and there is a service planned, so stop by the desk at our senior center.
Sherry Feiger asked the blessing for our meal and several members of the Methodist church served us a great thanksgiving meal to all 96 in attendance. The meal consisted of a lovely cheese ball with an assortment of crackers and celery for appetizers. We had REAL mashed potatoes, turkey slices, dressing, great Brussels sprouts made with bacon and cranberries: very nice, turkey gravy and rolls with butter and jam and strawberry cheesecake for dessert, Choice of beverages.
It was a very wonderful meal. Many were stuffed. There was plenty of food for all. Thanks to Shay and his staff.
In all things, give thanks.
PRAIRIE CITY — Wowser, Dowser, What a Day! The ol’ Hall was a happening place today. In addition to it being our Thanksgiving meal, it was November birthday recognition day, Too. That's because there will not be a meal because there are at least two other places that will be serving great Thanksgiving meal: Prairie City Teen Center and the John Day Elks Lodge. And if you cant get there, they will deliver! Now you can’t beat that offer. The information is in the What’s Happening column in the Blue Mountain eagle Newspaper posters are around, so you have no excuse for not having a good meal.
Back to business: Ginger led the Flag Salute and Jack asked the blessing, Carlos and Luann did the home deliveries. The new Senior Program Director was introduced. She is Angie Uptmor and we welcome her and our well wishes go with our retiring director Veeann. The entrée of turkey for today’s meal was donated by Eastern Oregon Building maintenance in memory of Jim Cernazanu. Head Cook Laura K. also got some pies donated for the desert table from the Dayville Café. Thank you so much for these donations.
‘Tom’s word for the day: Thanksgiving is not only an expression for the lips, but an attitude of the heart. Therefore, the tablet that was able to go first had a heart in the amongst the centerpiece deco. There were four people who signed for the birthday drawing: Ginger, Gwynn, Carole, and Carlos. Carlos Won and to top it off, his table had the heart.
So our cooks and helpers of Laura K., Laura B, Angie and Veeann Weddle delivered a great meal today: Turkey stuffing, mashed potato’s, and gravy, green bean casserole, salad, fruit salad, pickles, olives, cranbrerry sauce, and a dinner roll. You were able to pick your own dessert from the assortment that was brought in. We got home just in in time to pick up pour meals and enjoy too. ‘Twas excellent.
Lorna and Bobbie brought Bessie Zemmer, Marilyn Randall, Gordon Sindt, and Charlene Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center. First timers were Don and Emma Stratton. Welcome, and Come again.
The Prairie City Fire Department would like you to know that they are doing their annual Children’s Christmas Gift Donation. See the posters around town for more info.
Birthdays to celebrate are Ginger and Gwynn they share the same birthday. Carla brought each of them lovely bouquet Happy Birthday ladies.
Derrol had his 17th surgery on Tuesday afternoon. He is doing well. He will go back in a week and get stitches taken out.
On Thursday, Derrol was able to get a haircut, shampoo, Shower and toe nails trimmed. This all made him a happy camper! Then his brand spankin new hearing aid decided to quit!!!!! So have to take care of that next week, also. On top of everything else, Tracfone sent me a letter that's says, “I have to get a new phone cause my old phone is too old!
1Thess. 5:18 Give Thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.
MONUMENT — Our Thanksgiving meal was sponsored by our generous friends Bokin, Lonni, and Roger Lawrence. We had many hungry mouths to feed for our Thanksgiving lunch on Tuesday. Our wonderful cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell did a fabulous job cooking up a storm of yumminess. We had turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, fresh green salad, and pumpkin cake. Oh, we were so blessed to have this delicious meal. We thank our cooks and the good Lord for His blessings. A shout of thanks to the Lawrence family for their support and donation.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole and Kristi Guimont. Jimmy and Kristi collected and counted the money, and checked in the guests. Kristi wrote down all the announcements. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements, and prayed the blessing over our meal.
Would you like to know how many folks were at the lunch? Drum roll please, ok, here goes, we had 79 guests and twenty one takeouts! Crazy right? I did not even bother to write down all the visitors, there were just too many of them and I lost count. We thank all who came out to partake in our Thanksgiving feast.
The winners of the free meal tickets were Judi Bustardo and Kristi Guimont. Bob Yukawa was the lucky winner of the Len's Drug gift card. We thank all sponsors and for their generous support.
Katee Hoffman was present and gave some more information regarding helping our veterans and their families for their burial. The burial urns for our veterans are going for $117.11. If you would like to help out and donate, please contact Katee Hoffman. Our veterans deserve the honor and a decent burial for their sacrifice and service.
We will be having our next sewing class on Saturday, December 14. You don't have to sew, you can also bring your crocheting, knitting, or other projects and just join us. It is from 9:00am -3:00pm. We share a potluck lunch at 12:00pm noon. If you don't have a machine, we have several available from our many generous friends who donated machines. Hope to see you there.
I am so thankful for my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I am so thankful for my wonderful husband and family. I am so thankful for the roof over our heads, the clothes on our backs, and the food on our table. I am so thankful for living out here in Monument. I am so thankful for our animals ( yes, even the sometimes pain-in-the-butt goats!) I am thankful for all our new friends in our community. I am so thankful for the beautiful John Day River. I am so thankful to be able to see the stars at night. I am so thankful for the beautiful mountains that surround our town. I am so thankful that I still live in a country where I can still freely worship my God. May you all be blessed and thankful as I am.
Psalm 92:1 It is a good thing to give thanks unto the LORD, and to sing praises unto Thy Name, O Most High.
