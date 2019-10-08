JOHN DAY—Once again, another week has gotten behind us. On the day of our usual Monday lunch, we were greeted at the desk by Darlene Nodine and Gregg Starr. Smiles and laughter were present, creating a great atmosphere.
Darlene Nodine led in the flag salute, and then Veanne made announcements. She said the senior center would not be giving flu shots this year so we will need to go to Len’s Drug or the clinic to get our flu shot. She said Medicare would cover the flu shots with no co-pay. Good to know.
Then she said there will be a fundraiser activity on Oct. 12. Fundraisers are always for a good cause so plan to attend and have some fellowship at the same time.
Veanne also told us that a lot of scam calls are going around now, mostly to seniors, and many of them are about social security; please do not talk to them because they record our voices and change conversations to meet their agenda. Also, Social Security will only contact you by mail, never by phone.
The John Day Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 14, for maintenance. Pacific Source will be here for a lunch on Oct. 28, and they cover the total tab for all in attendance as well as providing current health news following lunch.
Darlene Nodine and Rozanne Mullin delivered 20 frozen meals and 38 fresh meals throughout the John Day area. Their service to our community is worthy of many thanks. Our own Gregg Starr won the Len’s Drug gift card, and Kay Cotham won the free meal certificate. Congratulations to both of you.
Dale Stinnett asked the blessing for our meal, and 29 diners participated in the partaking of it. Our fine chef, Mr. Shay, gifted us with a fried shrimp basket and coleslaw — this writer has not had better coleslaw in 20 years. We also had tapioca pudding fit for kings and peanut butter cookies with jelly, plus a fine garlic bread on the side. This was a great lunch. Come on in and join us for one of these exquisite meals. The ladies from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Darlene Nodine and Rozanne Mullin, served for us today. Thank you, ladies.
We got news that Dusty is doing well so we hope to see her here with us soon. Deeda Porter is also recovering well so we are continuing to remember both these ladies in prayer.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, we were again greeted at the desk by Darlene Nodine and Gregg Starr. They are both delightful and had smiles and a chuckle for everyone.
Everett King led in the flag salute and emceed the announcements. He had a few choice tidbits to grace our ears with. Nov. 1 the Safe Driver Course will begin at 9 a.m. Those interested need to sign up prior to that date, please. There is a sign-up sheet on the desk at the back of the room.
Rodney Brunson from Step Forward passed away recently so we will miss having him participate in the activities. Best wishes to his family. A random drawing for unusual gifts was won by Karen Barrietua, Teresa Skinner and Shirley Dinsmore. Please excuse any misspelling of names.
Vicky Harrison won the 50/50 today, and Yvonne Majors won the free meal. Congratulations, Vicky and Yvonne.
Forty-eight fresh meals were delivered by Joan and Joel Taylor as well as Dave Gill of Step Forward. Our community seniors appreciate this faithfulness.
Dale Stinnett asked the blessing for our meal, and Jessie Elliot, Vicky Harrison, Dale Stinnett and Trace Andrew from the Church of the Nazarene served for us. There were 32 diners served. Thanks to all of you for your service. The entrée today was donated by Gregg Starr. Thanks, Gregg. Shay did well in his efforts also to bring this meal to us. His helpers do good too to give him the help he needs to get it all done on time. Thanks to them too. We dined on a loaded potato casserole with cheese, seasoned hot beets, bread sticks and ham, plus the birthday cake today for dessert. This writer says the frosting on the cake was to die for. There were four birthday diners to have their picture taken together. May all of them have many more birthdays.
Please sign the card on the back table for Kris Labhart.
Well, it looks like fall is really here. Did you get some pretty cold temps like we did here in Monument? Time to put away and say goodbye to the summer clothes and flip flops, and pull out the sweaters, scarves and hats. Oh dear, there is so much to do before the snow comes. Hopefully all will get done by then and then I can maybe relax? Not likely. Ha
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont and Ricki Doland. Jimmy and Ricki collected and counted the money. Kristi wrote down the announcements and checked in the guests. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us meat and potato casserole, dinner rolls and we had a variety of potato salads, and Jell-O salads and an assortment of desserts to choose from. Oh, I really wanted to eat more, but I couldn’t. I did not want to be a glutton. We thank our cooks for our wonderful meal.
We had 50 guests on the books and seven takeouts. Among the guests, we had many from John Day. Millie Lyne, Mary Ellen Alborn and Katee Hoffman. We also had Carol Claire from Canyon City, Craig Ensign from Long Creek, Tad Gley from Kimberly and Diane from Pendleton. Hope they all enjoyed the food and fellowship.
The winners of the free meal tickets went to Bodean Andersen and Cindy Helsley. The lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card went to Donna Campbell. Thank you to all our generous supporters.
We welcome back to our community Bruce Kramer and Terry Bowlus. They were gone for a few months, and we are glad to have them back. They were missed.
Katee Hoffman, who serves at the veteran service office in John Day, announced that she is having a fundraiser for deceased veterans. This fundraiser would raise money to help offset the cost of burials for our veterans and their families. The event will be held on Oct. 12. Please come and help support this cause if you can. Our veterans and their families should be honored for their service and sacrifice.
There will also be a special event being held at the Monument Senior Center on Veteran’s Day in November. Quilts will be presented to honor some more veterans, and a dinner will be served as well. Judy Harris gave us an update on how we did at the Buckaroo Fall Festival. We made a little over $19,000 — $3,500 will go towards the cost of the event, and the rest will all go right into our senior center. The Buckaroo Festival helped us meet our fiscal budget for the rest of the year. Praise the Lord! Our heartfelt thanks goes to Judy and all who helped to make it a success! All the many who helped made the work light.
Attention to all who like to sew, we are starting up again: Mark your calendar, Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zephaniah 3:17 “The LORD thy God in the midst of thee is Mighty; He will save, He will rejoice over thee with joy; He will rest in His love, He will joy over thee with singing.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Heard that the season of locking your car is upon us — due to zucchini harvest! Tom’s saying for the day: God gave us zucchini to force us to make new friends. Har, har, har. There are still some waiting for a new home on the back table, along with a whole raft of bags of dried beans. Come and get ‘em!
Delores Scott led the flag salute, and Jack Retherford asked the blessing. Carlos and Luann took care of the home deliveries. We had 47 names on the book. Pam Howard was the winner of the $5 gift card donated by Len’s Drug.
There were the dulcet sounds of the old Gulbransen piano wafting through the ol’ hall too, courtesy of David Secord. And I missed it. Thanks for the music.
Amber and crew of Tom, Ginger and Veanne prepared a delicious meal for us to enjoy today — and I missed that too! Thanks for the food, cooks. There was pork loin roast with applesauce, broccoli and cauliflower, scalloped potatoes, bread and a brownie for dessert. I did get a meal to go, so I got to enjoy it on Thursday. It was very good. Especially the brownie! Oh, yummy.
Tom started a new month so his white board musings had to do with October, fall and autumn. He found a verse from 1 Timothy 6:1 that had two of those three words hidden in it. He is becoming sneaky, right?
Lorna and Krystin brought Bessie Zemmer, Mary Crawford and Charlene Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
So, why wasn’t I there? A strange thing happened. I called the hand doctor in Bend to get Derrol started on the path to another surgery — right thumb. The lady said that he could come in the next afternoon at 2 p.m. I was expecting her to say in two weeks! So that meant we would have to leave before dinner — ‘cause Scotty can’t beam us up and over there yet. That would sure help the energy cause, wouldn’t it? So we got that ball rolling. His plan is to be rehabilitated by next year’s lawn mowing season.
We did see — and smell — something new on this trip: hemp and marijuana. Cute little bushes. The ones at the Oregon State Experimental station between Prineville and the Alfalfa cut-off have a large sign that says they are industrial hemp. Then over by the airport is another acreage with the same type of bush with the same smell. But there was a building with a lot of cars around, so I assumed it was a CBD processing plant. Then I got to wondering how much water and cultivation it takes to raise hemp. Could the vast areas of central and Eastern Oregon that are overrun with junipers be made to grow useful hemp? Any enlightenment will be appreciated.
Genesis 37:25 “… they looked up and saw a caravan of Ishmaelites coming from Gilead. Their camels were loaded with spices, balm and myrrh…”
