MONUMENT—Our hardworking cooks made chicken lo mein, fried rice, egg rolls, fruit salad and cookies for dessert. The guests especially liked the egg rolls. We thank Terry Cade and Teawna Jewell for their cooking. We appreciate them very much.
The greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont and Ricki Doland. Jimmy and Ricki collected and counted the money. Kristi checked in the guests and wrote down the announcements. Bodean Andersen led everyone in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over the meal.
There were 58 guests on the books and 18 takeouts. Some of the guests that we had were the Grant County school district superintendents and employees. We hope they enjoyed the lunch. Jo Sprail and Chip Foulmann were the winners for the free lunch tickets. Kristi Guimont was the lucky winner for the Len’s Drug gift card. We thank and appreciate all our sponsors for their generous support.
There were some door prizes brought by Jeannie Strange, and the winners for those prizes were Doug Sweek and Pam Callahan.
Heart of Grant County made a presentation about the new center and came for help in financial support. This has to do with housing.
I was not really present for the lunch for I was sick, and I only came for a few minutes to drop off and pick up a few things. All the information for the article was gathered up for me by my good friend Kristi. My whole family and I have been sick with the nasty head cold that was going around, and we didn’t want to spread it. I think we are almost all recovered now, but yeah, that was not a pleasant sickness.
It’s been really cold in the mornings! It makes one not want to go outside to the chores. With that bite in the air, one should wear a nice warm fuzzy hat to keep the head warm. The cats have been eating like crazy, probably to keep warm. The leaves outside on the trees are starting to fall off. It was just a week ago that they were starting to change color.
I think I can start to can some of my jams and can my beans. My calendar is finally empty enough to have some time to get things done. As soon as I finished typing that sentence though, I realized that I still need to separate the goats. Sigh, maybe I should get rid of my goats. They are easy to keep during the summer months, but they are a bit of a pain during the winter months. People have been calling Steve, the old male goat, the one-horned unicorn. Ha. I don’t think his other horn is ever going to grow back. I guess I will have to take care of them sometime this week. I have a feeling that Jill is going to have babies again right in the middle of the cold winter, ugh! Hopefully she won’t be having quadruplets again.
Mark 3:27 “No man can enter into a strongman’s house, and spoil his goods, except he will first bind the strongman; and then he will spoil his house.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Del Lake was the leader of the flag salute, and Jack Retherford asked the blessing. Carlos and Luann took care of the home deliveries. Being as how this month had five Wednesdays, and we only have enough gift certificates for four, the odd-ball week gets a different prize: a free meal. Juan Rubio was the winner of that. Now next month we will only have three meals, so on the third Wednesday we will also draw the November birthday award. Same thing will happen in December, too. And those third week meals will be holiday-type meals, too. So that means bring your favorite pie or other dessert to share so the cooks won’t have to worry about that. Hmmm. That means you could have two because we will be doing the birthday cake also. Hmmm. Ginger reminded us to browse through the Senior Sales Corner as new items have been added. Also a reminder that you should have received your new energy assistance applications by now, and if you haven’t, call Veanne.
Tom’s word: The secret to contentment is to settle for half a measure before the cup runs over and makes a mess. So the first table to go through the serving line had a half-cup measuring cup on it near the centerpiece.
Amber, Tom and Andy fixed us Swedish meatballs, noodles, green salad, bread and brownies for dessert. Mmm, good. I am curious why Swedish meatballs are different than any other nationalities. Matt thought that there were interesting spices inside. And if you read the outside reader board or heard the announcement on KJDY, you knew there were a couple of changes in the menu. We give our cook permission to do that. I liked the changes. Ahem.
Lorna and Krystin brought Marilyn Randall, Bessie Zemmer, Gordon Sindt and Mary Crawford from the Blue Mountain Care Center. When we had our church service on Sunday at the care center, I discovered two old friends that are now residents there. Hope they can come to dinner sometime, too.
We welcomed a new pinochle player. He only gets to play an hour before joining the tai chi group, but he got to play and that was the point. He asked if we had any special rules of play. Nope. We play by our fathers’ “pool hall” rules. I remember once that dad got in a big argument with some family members during a pinochle game that had some off-the-wall rules. So it’s always best to ask. We did something that we have never done before: drove to Ontario in two hours. It’s a good thing that the state raised the speed limit on Highway 26, though. We didn’t plan it that way; it just turned out that way. So now we know that it is possible. One out-of-state semi even pulled over to let us get by. Thank you, Lord.
Derrol made a trip to our local ER and discovered that he has joined a select group of individuals who have kidney stones. So we found out that there are four different kinds of stones: calcium oxalate, calcium phosphate, uric acid and cysteine. So the first problem is to determine what kind you have. Just what we need, another challenge. Keeps your brain engaged, right? In the meantime, drink lots of water.
Rev. 21:6 “To him who is thirsty, I will give to drink without cost from the spring of the water of life.”
