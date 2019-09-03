JOHN DAY—Dusty Harris, our current reporter, has broken her knee and cannot be with us for an unknown time. Our hearts and prayers are with her for a speedy and full recovery. Recover safely, Dusty, and come back to us in great shape.
Step Forward delivered the out-of-town meals on Aug. 26, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered the local meals for a total of 35 meals delivered.
Thanks to both groups for helping to meet the needs of our community.
The menu was chicken and dumplings with a Jell-O salad and a relish dish. A mouth-watering iced spice cake was the dessert, and of course, there was coffee, milk, buttermilk and juice.
Thanks to both cooks, their helpers and the servers for this great meal.
The Len’s Drug gift certificate was won by Elsie Huskey, and the free lunch for the senior center was won by Darlene Nodine. Congratulations to both of you. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were our servers.
Thursday’s entrée was beef stroganoff with noodles, sauerkraut with onions and green peppers, bread with butter to go with the entrée and cottage cheese with fruit topped with whipping cream and, of course, coffee, milk, buttermilk and juice for drinks.
A fun time was had by all. Our servers were the ladies of the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary, and they also delivered 55 meals throughout our community. Thank you ladies for all the work you did on this day.
Congratulations to the winners of the Chester’s Thriftway gift certificate and the senior center free meal. Also, we had a 50/50 drawing and Carol Roe won that.
Matthew 13:50 “For whosoever shall do the will of my father who is in heaven the same is my brother and sister and mother.”
MONUMENT—
We, the recipients of the Monument Senior Center lunch, were spoiled with a very fabulous roasted chicken lunch.
Along with the delicious chicken, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, our cooks, also prepared for us a fresh green salad, baked beans and mandarin orange cooler cake for dessert.
Oh, it was a most wonderful meal. We thank our cooks for their cooking.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont and Ricki Doland. Jimmy and Kristi collected and counted the money, and Ricki wrote down the announcements.
Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 56 guests on the table and 10 takeouts. Ricki Doland and Colleen Wiley both won the free meal tickets. Betty Breeding was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card.
We had a few visitors who enjoyed the yummy lunch with us: Bonnie Hester from Mt. Vernon was present.
She also brought her sister, Shirley Wennesrstrand, and niece, Darla Kucharek, for lunch.
I know they all thoroughly enjoyed the meal very much. We also had a passerby visitor who just stumbled upon our Tuesday lunch while passing through riding her bicycle.
Someone apparently directed her over to our Tuesday lunch when she was asking for directions for a place to eat. Boy, was she ever so lucky to stumble upon Monument on just the right day, at the right time, and partook of our delicious meal.
I know that she thoroughly enjoyed her meal as well; she told me so for she sat at my table.
The Buckaroo Festival is coming! Prepare to feast on yummy elk and salmon with all the fixings. I can’t believe that fall is almost upon us. The Buckaroo Festival will definitely mark the end of summer and the beginning of fall. Seriously, I just can’t believe that fall is almost here.
I encountered my first actual run in with a deer this past week.
Of course it happened when I was almost home. I was driving (not too fast) when this deer jumped out of this bush on my right and ran across in front of me. I slammed on the brakes. I heard some bumping sounds on my front left corner.
She ran to the fence of my neighbor’s and got a bit tangled. She then untangled herself, got up and trotted away.
I watched all this through my side door mirror. I thought I killed her for sure. But PTL she was OK and lived to see another day. I got out of my car to inspect the damage, and again PTL, there was none! I tell you, God is good all the time. There is so much to be grateful for.
I am also grateful for the many friends who have been so generous with their garden harvests and sharing with my family and me. My gardens are still being established, but I got to share some beans with a few friends.
Matthew 16:19 “And I will give unto thee the keys of the Kingdom of Heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in Heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in Heaven.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Well, here it is, back to school. Do you remember any of the activities you did during the long summer? Or what you planned to do this summer?
Isn’t it amazing how you can say, “This year we will do such and such.” And when you get to the end of the year, the remark is “why didn’t we do what we planned?” Easy answer: Other things got in the way. I don’t feel too bad about not doing things that we thought we would because lots of other things did get done — some that were not planned and others that have been waiting for years.
Our motto: We’re getting closer! After all, if everything got done, what would we do then?
Very simple: find something else! My boys knew never to tell me that they were bored.
I could always find something to keep them occupied.
Drew led the flag salute (and we all stayed together!), Jack asked the blessing, Carlos and Luann did the home deliveries, Pam was at her station at the desk and Ginger did the announcements.
She brought her granddaughter Nicole Hague who is visiting for a few days.
We only had two sign up for the $10 August birthday gift certificate donated by Huffman’s Market: Del Lake and Storie Mooser; Storie won.
Tom’s word: Restaurant chains are like “cook-a-likes,” while Prairie City Senior lunches are like “home-cookin.’” Have you noticed that Tom has been celebrating the “sun” for August? That little sun has moved from table to table to indicate which table goes first. Wonder what September will bring?
So our home-cooked meal today was barbecue chicken legs (and were they ever big!), coleslaw, macaroni salad, a roll and a slice of watermelon.
Then the dessert was the super-duper birthday cake courtesy of Driskill Memorial Chapel and deliverer Amber Wright, who also brought Shirley Dinsmore with her.
Thank you so much for supplying the wonderful cake for our meal. And we thank our cooks Amber and Laura for the great meals that they make for us.
The lovely ladies from the Blue Mountain Care Center didn’t get to come today due to the hot temperatures and smoky air. Our swamp cooler is doing a good job of keeping the building comfortable, PTL.
Ben Richardson popped in and left an assortment of veggies and fruits from his summer’s work in the garden and greenhouse.
I grabbed a cucumber that was 12 and a half inches around and 13 and a half inches long. Wow! Thanks so much, Ben. I see blossoms on my cucumber vines. Harvested a few beets and lots of peas. Come on, corn! Fall is only three weeks away.
Thank you for providing items for our upcoming packing party for Operation Christmas Child on Sept. 24. You are welcome to join us at 10 a.m. here on that day to help.
We hope to have a person who went on some of the box deliveries overseas to speak of her experiences doing that.
Matthew 18:2,3,5 “He called a little child and had him stand among them … unless you … become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever welcomes a little child ... in My Name welcomes Me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.