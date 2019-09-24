JOHN DAY – An apology is needed here. I apologize, it was me. For the Sept. 5 lunch report, it was stated that Don and Deeda Porter were our servers. That is incorrect. Don and Deeda provided our entree in memory of Jim and Carol Magee. The Church of the Nazarene ladies were our servers. Thanks to all of you for your contributions and thoughtfulness. This news was printed on Sept. 11.
Now for current news and reporting:
Everett King and Jeanette Julsrud were on point and polite as attendees for lunch arrived. Jeanette Julsrud did the announcements. An affair at the John Day Elks Lodge, being held by our Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Oct. 2, will include the annual installation dinner at 5 p.m. followed by the “Future of Grant County” presented by several guest speakers. Everyone is welcome for no charge so bring a friend and/or spouse. Please RSVP your dinner choice of either tri-tip steak or salmon by calling 541-575-0547 or email gcadmin@gcoregonlive.com.
Joe Phippen won the Len’s Drug gift card and also brought fresh beets and greens to share with all who choose to partake. Roberta Dowse won a gift card to Dairy Queen. Cathy Hoffman provided fresh tomatoes for everyone to sample.
Thirty-seven fresh meals and 24 frozen meals were delivered by Step Forward, particularly Veanne and Laura. Thanks to both of you for your service to our community.
Speaking of service, the First Christian Church provided us with servers for our Monday noon repast. They were gracious and prompt. Our meal consisted of pulled pork sliders, onion rings, a deliciously unique macaroni salad, maple bars and spiced apple slices for desert. The food and the company were both delightful. The meal was followed by the new tai chi group, which will be every Monday at 12:30 p.m. There were also Pokeno players, all of which provide a way for us to digest our repast.
Thursday provided another rousing afternoon of activity. We began with Nancy Wells leading in the flag salute. Jeanette Julsrud reminded us that the tai chi class will continue each Monday at 12:30 p.m. Contact the senior center for details about tai chi if you are interested in trying it.
A grief support group will be starting Oct. 7, 5:30-7 p.m. We all need someone to vent to, to ask questions of, and just be with others going through the same things we are.
A smart driver course will begin Nov. 1 for those who wish to improve their driving skills.
The U.S. Census Bureau is still seeking people over 18 years old for part-time work at $14.50 an hour. For more information call 1-855-job-2020 or go online to gsa.gov/fedrelay.
Jeanette Julsrud again reminded everyone of the affair at the John Day Elks Lodge hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Oct. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. It is no charge including meal and entertainment. More about it is above on Monday report.
Our front desk greeters were Gregg Starr and Jeanette Julsrud. Both were cheerful and on spot as people arrived.
The flag salute was led by Nancy Wells, the blessing for our meal was provided by Sherry Feiger and our servers were from the Methodist church. A hearty thank you to them all.
Forty-two fresh meals were delivered by Ken Boethin, Shermayne Boethin and Dave and crew with Step Forward.
Karen Barrietua won our 50/50 drawing and donated her prize back to the senior center. Congratulations Karen and thanks for the donation.
Janice Holt won the drawing for a free meal at our senior center. We served 40 meals this afternoon and much cheerful talk and friendship was shared as we dined over Swiss chicken with mushrooms (yumm), vegetable couscous, a split pea salad, rolls and butter and a desert of a Swiss rolled chocolate cake. Thanks to our talented cooks.
Lastly, we would like to let everyone know Jeanette will be holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 7th St.; the fourth house on the right after turning right off of Bridge St. Just realized I don’t know the day. Call the senior center to find out: 541-575-2949.
Galatians 5:22-23 “The fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance.”
MONUMENT – I don't think I am going to be wearing my shorts again for the rest of the year. Brrr! It has gotten awfully chilly really quick and not to mention, quite wet this past week too. The weird thing is, I am actually able to pick some ripe tomatoes this year. Usually, I have to pick them green and bring them in before the frost. I have really big cherry tomatoes that are turning red but my all time favorite tomato is the small orange ones. Oh, those are the sweetest and most delicious in my opinion. I am going to have to save some of those seeds for next year for sure.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont and Ricki Doland. Jimmy and Ricki were collecting and counting the money. Kristi checked in the guests and wrote down the announcements. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
Terry Cade and Diane Harvey made us baked fish and chicken, French fries, coleslaw and yummy apple cobbler for our dessert. We most certainly thank these ladies for their cooking and hard work.
We had 45 guests on the books and five takeouts. The winners of the free meal tickets were Donna Campbell and Betty Breeding. Bob Cockrell won the Len's Drug gift card. We thank all our local supporters; we appreciate everyone's generous help.
We want to thank and give recognition to Heather Riggs who cleaned up around the senior center, the garden beds and the rest of the landscaping in preparation for the Buckaroo Festival. We also want to include our thanks to Doug Sweek, he brush hogged all around the back of the senior center for us. We sure appreciate all our community for their service and volunteer work.
We have some very sad news and it leaves a hole in our community: Carrie Jewell's husband, Arlot, passed away on Sept. 14. His service will be held on Sept. 28 at their home at 1 p.m. and a potluck lunch following at the Monument Senior Center.
Ed Bustardo of Service Creek also passed away. He went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 15. Ed and his wife Judi were regular attendees to our senior center lunch and were generous supporters of our community. His memorial service will be on Oct. 10. I will pass along more information later on.
We want to thank Missy Boyer who helped our senior center receive 200-300 lb. of potatoes. These were from Hermiston. We so appreciate their blessing!
I think I have to start thinking about separating my goats. I am not looking forward to that task at all I'll have you know. I am absolutely dreading it. I have to clean out the goat shed and put down some fresh straw. I then have to separate the females. The boys can stay outside. They are all pretty fat. I wonder if we should eat one?
Exodus 15:2 “The LORD is my strength and song, and He is become my salvation: He is my God and I will prepare Him and habitation; my father's God and I will exalt Him.”
PRAIRIE CITY – By the time you read this, fall will have fallen. Ker-plunk. Will we have a warm (political correctness alert) Indian summer? I am always amazed at how fast the sun makes its southward journey after June 21. I know the sun is not actually moving, but the Earth’s tilt on its journey around the sun is what makes it look that way. Oh, well. Christmas is only three months away!
We celebrated the Mexican Independence Day with today’s meal. We had corn chips and salsa, chicken enchiladas, black beans, corn, rice, green salad and banana pudding. ‘Twas a little hot for my taste buds, but lots of others commented on how good it was. The first table to go through the serving line had a corn stalk in the centerpiece vase.
Juan Rubio led the flag salute and Tom Roark asked the blessing. Operation Christmas Child representatives Karla and Kimberly Teague graced us with their presence and Kimberly won the gift certificate donated by Chuck’s Little Diner. Another old friend dropped in from Eagle, Idaho – Max Olvera. Good to see you all. And no one found the misspelled word. You have to READ the outside reader board too.
We thank Del Lake for disconnecting the swamp cooler. Don’t want to get that little pipe frozen!
Tai chi started today for the fall season. Remember, it begins at 11 a.m. Then you can stay for dinner…
There will also be a grief support group beginning on Oct. 7. Call Hospice if you want to attend because space is limited. I’ve heard great things about this particular activity, so if you need help, here it is.
The Blue Mountain Care Center didn’t get to come today, but someone brought in some zucchini and turnips to share.
I ‘harvested’ the beet crop. Good thing I don’t have to depend on that for the winter! Sometimes I wonder if it is worth the time, trouble and expense to do a garden. That’s in the fall. By the time spring appears, I’m raring to go! Saw a woodpecker working over the six-foot-high stalk of the mullein weed. Seeds? Bugs? The corn made some little ears, but they are still white. Hmmm.
Did you ever wonder why the majority of telephone operators were female? In 1878, the first telephone company hired teenage boys as operators. Although the boys had been successful as telegraph operators, they lacked the tolerance for dealing with an average of 120 calls per hour for eight hours a day. So two sisters – Emma and Stella Nutt – were hired to replace them. They were so successful that by 1920 there were more than 177,000 female telephone operators on the job in America. Their pay? $10 per month for a 54-hour workweek. That’s only 100 years ago! My, my, how times have changed!
Prov. 10:16 a, 11:18 b “The wages of the righteous bring them life… he who sows righteousness reaps a sure reward.”
