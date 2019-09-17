JOHN DAY—Monday we were greeted by Gregg Starr and Everett King to be signed in for lunch. Everett King did the announcements, Buzz Gilmore led the flag salute and Francis Kocis asked the blessing for our meal. Thanks, guys. Our dignified servers were from the Redeemer Lutheran Church and did a great job serving and picking up afterwards. We are always grateful for those who serve our meals.
Thirty-two fresh meals and 16 frozen meals were delivered by Francis and Bonnie Kocis. With certainty, those who received those meals send their many thanks. The Len’s Drug gift certificate was won by Don Porter, and the free meal was won by Jason Walker. Congratulations to both of you.
There were three special announcements for those interested. One, the tai chi program starts next Monday, Sept. 15, at 12:30 p.m., and we hope to see a healthy turnout there; two, the silent auction is in need of contributions, thanks to anyone who would be generous enough to contribute to our cause; and three, Heather Shank shared information about the census that is taken every 10 years. For anyone 18 years of age or older and interested in our community and would like a seasonal part-time job with flexible hours, the census needs people to fill positions with training of course, for $14.50 an hour. Applications may be done online at gsa.gov/fedrelay or you can call 1-855-JOB-2020. The U.S. Census Bureau is an Equal Opportunity employer.
All 27 diners were treated to a taste of the Orient and dined on lo-mein and Asian soup with crackers. We had cherry tarts, fortune cookies, milk, juice, buttermilk and coffee. What a meal. We left there feeling very full. A very large thank you to our esteemed cooks.
Thursday, Sept. 12, at our John Day Senior Center, the afternoon began with Everett King giving the announcements, beginning with the Blue Mountain Hospital donating two cases of place mats. Thank you, Blue Mountain Hospital. The silent auction was held Monday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. Thank you to all who donated items for our auction and all who bid on them. A large thank you to Mr. And Mrs. Larry Hoffman for all the fresh produce they generously shared with us. Also thanks to Tom Roark for all the nice pears.
The Len’s Drug gift certificate was won by Wynn Nelson, who also won the 50/50 drawing. The free meal certificate was won by Mary Ellen Osborne. Congratulations to both of you. Our flag salute was led by Chris Finley. The blessing for the meal was given by Darlene Nodine. Everett King and Gregg Starr dutifully handled the affairs of the front desk.
Dusty Harris is at home still recuperating from her knee injury. Thirty-seven fresh meals were delivered by Step Forward and Mike and Patti Davis. Many thanks to all of you for you kind efforts. The servers at our noon meal were from the Cornerstone Christian Church. We thank these volunteers for their presence and kindness.
We had 36 in-house diners including the servers partaking of a home-style dish of beef cheeseburger pie and a new dish to this writer called corn au-gratin. Both were delicious and filling. There was a relish dish of pickle slices, tomato wedges and onions, which was very nice too. We were also treated to a dessert choice of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce or a new item to this writer, cotton candy ice cream. Yummy! Both were offered with generous dollops of whipped cream if desired. As usual, the company in our senior center before, during and after the meal was abuzz with cheerful talkers and plenty of smiling faces all seemingly glad to come together and share with each other.
Psalm 41:1-2 1 “Blessed is he that considereth the poor: the Lord will deliver him in time of trouble. 2. The Lord will preserve him and keep him alive; and he shall be blessed upon the earth: and thou wilt not deliver him unto the will of his enemies.”
MONUMENT—
Well, if you didn’t already know this, fall will begin Monday, Sept. 23. What? I know, right? I guess that is why it is perfect for us to have our annual Buckaroo Fall Festival. Are you all ready for summer to end? I am still trying to get things done before the rainy weather gets here. Hopefully, I can get rolling with all the stuff on my list.
Terry Cade and Teawna Jewell made us chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, a fresh green salad and snicker-doodle cookies for our dessert. Of course I had a full plate, but I swear, I piled on the lettuce, and it made it look like I was being a pig and had a lot of food. I like to have lots of salad with my food. We thank our wonderful cooks for their cooking abilities.
Our greeters at the front table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont and Ricki Doland. Jimmy and Ricki collected and counted the money. Kristi wrote down all the announcements. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We want to thank Heather Riggs and Karen Stubblefield for painting the senior center. You gals did a great job, and the senior center looks great.
There were 40 guests on the books and 13 takeouts. The winners of the free meal tickets were Clarence Harvey and Phoebe Yukawa. Yours truly won the Chester’s Thriftway gift card. We thank all our supporters.
There will be a women’s Monument Bible study that will begin Friday, Sept. 20. The time will be from 9:15-10:45 a.m. The study will be on the book of Romans. There will be praise and worship, discussion of the weekly study and homework and then prayer time. If you would like more information, please call 541-934-2095.
At noon Sept. 21, 4-H will be opening their food booths on the front lawn of the senior center. The bidder registration table will also be open for the live and silent auctions.
At 1 p.m., there will be live music, horse shoes, corn hole and a silent auction, which will be held at the senior center.
There will be face painting and rock painting. Does that not seem like it is going to be a blast?
At 3 p.m., the live auction will be held, and then of course (drum roll please) the dinner y’all have been waiting for: the yummy and delightful salmon and elk dinner with all the fixin’s. The dinner will be from 5-7 p.m. The tickets will be $15 per person or $25 per couple. Children 6-12 yrs old are $7.50; all other kids that are 6 and under go in free. Doors open at 5 p.m. The grand marshals will be Boken, Lonnie and Roger Lawrence. All the benefits of this fundraiser will be going back to the Monument Senior Center. Hope you all can make it because you don’t want to miss out on this important event.
2 Corinthians 2:14 “Now thanks be unto God, who always causeth us to triumph in Christ, and maketh manifest the savour of His knowledge by us in every place.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Well, the first snow has appeared on top of Strawberry Mountain, and we had to turn on the heater in the ol’ hall. Two weeks ago we had the swamp cooler on. No complaints. We have no hurricanes or floods or tornadoes, right?
Boy, were we ever blessed today! Three different people brought in excess veggies and fruits to give away. We had oranges, apples, potatoes, squash, etc., and the firefighters gave us a whole bunch of Vienna Sausage cans. PTL and a great big thank you! None of it went to waste. We had a moment of remembrance on this historic day. Two historic days are etched in my memory: 9/11 and Nov. 22.
I’ll always remember where I was and what I was doing when I heard the news broadcasts, do you?
Ginger led the flag salute, and Tom asked the blessing. Carlos and Luann did the home deliveries. In our new contest, Drew and Carla discovered the misspelled word in Tom’s whiteboard message, so they got an extra apple or orange. The first table had a U.S. flag in the centerpiece vase.
Our dinner today was a delicious pulled pork slider with coleslaw, green salad, applesauce and gingersnap/pumpkin cake with cream cheese crust. Whew, it was good.
Lorna and Krystin brought Marilyn Randall, Bessie Zemmer and Arloa Martin from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
Tai chi will begin on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. Pinochle starts at 10 a.m., and just in case you didn’t know, dinner is served at noon. So that takes care of the morning. What do you do for the rest of the day? I read the paper, “wrapped” the oldest grandson’s birthday gift, did senior book work, watched “Jeopardy” and took a nap while “viewing” “There’s No Business Like Show Business.” I am reading a biography of Ethel Merman, and this movie was a big part of her career. But I’ll have to watch it again. Seems I missed an important segment… ahem.
Speaking of the paper, did you know that Sept. 4 was Newspaper Carrier Day? Some famous people who were newspaper carriers: Walt Disney, Warren Buffet, Tom Brokaw, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Ed Sullivan, John Glenn, J. Edgar Hoover, Willie Mays, Ross Perot, John Wayne, Eddie Rickenbacker and Martin Luther King Jr. My, my, I didn’t know that we were in such distinguished company when we delivered The Oregonian years ago.
One more reminder for the Operation Christmas Child packing party on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the hall: bring a friend!
John 15:13-14 “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends. You are my friends if you do what I command.”
