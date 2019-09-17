As students start a new year at Monument School District, most may not think about the possibility they may one day become a Monument School staff member.
Six people working at the school once sat in the classrooms that today’s students attend.
This includes teacher Michele Engle, who’s worked at the school for more than 20 years; custodian Chuck Thomas, who has worked at the school for 17 years; head cook, custodian and athletic director Kristi Emerson, for more than 10 years; preschool teacher Teri Hamilton, three years; Jessica Hudson, with the district since 2008, including as a substitute teacher and preschool teacher and she now instructs grades 5-6; and Mary Cade, in her first year as an elementary teacher at Monument.
New Superintendent Laura Thomas didn’t attend Monument school, but she’s married to Jeff Thomas, who did.
Shawnah Schafer, the school’s office manager, and Laura Thomas were talking about this unique quality about Monument School.
“Laura and I were just talking about how many of our staff members went to school here in Monument — six out of 16 staff — that’s 38 percent,” Schafer said. “... Many leave, but some return to their roots and make a life where they grew up.”
The six don’t include three school board members, plus another school board member who worked at the school district for several years.
Engle, who graduated from Monument in 1986, said it was not only the teachers in her 12 years at the school who were caring toward her, but also the cooks, janitors, office staff and bus drivers.
“This atmosphere here is about family and the knowledge that it takes a tribe to raise a child,” she said. “The spirit of this is carried on in every generation because we have been raised by people who love children.”
She added that the smaller class sizes allow for this more individualized approach.
Engle said she hopes to carry on the tradition so that her students can have the same successes she’s had.
“I was very lucky to have had some very fine teachers who genuinely cared about their students,” she said. “I felt that the time that they gave to me, as well as others, had a huge impact on the success that the students here at Monument continue to enjoy.”
Mary Cade is starting her first year at Monument, teaching grades 2-4. She graduated from the school in 2012.
She taught in Fossil at Wheeler County School District until a teaching position opened Monument.
Cade said she enjoys the school and being near family to help maintain their farm and raise livestock.
Four generations of her family were educated at Monument School.
“I am now teaching in the same building my great-grandmother, May De Ett Hinton, taught in,” she said.
Cade said once she decided on the education field, her dream was to return and teach alongside the teachers who positively impacted her life.
“I hope to inspire my students like many of my past teachers did and give the students the best education that I can offer as a teacher,” she said. “I also hope to give them more than just a textbook education but skills they will carry with them the rest of their lives.”
Emerson said Monument is a giving and supportive community.
When she graduated in 1990 there were more students and staff, but “it was the same feeling,” she said.
In high school, Emerson babysat a couple of familiar faces at the school, including Hamilton and Brittany Desadier, who is a school board member.
“It’s full circle,” she said.
It’s a blessing to work here and give back,” she said. “We have a great staff, and I think we have great opportunities ahead of us this school year and in the years to follow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.