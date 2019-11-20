There was a cornucopia of crafts, pies, jewelry and more offered at the Mt. Vernon Grange Christmas Bazaar and the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Holiday Bazaar.
An abundance of talent was on display at both events.
Grange treasurer Mary Ellen Brooks said they had a few new vendors and a good crowd of shoppers.
Christen Case of Long Creek was selling handmade fleece blankets and throw pillows.
She said she was enjoying meeting with the other vendors.
“Whatever I don’t sell will be Christmas gifts,” Case said.
Bonnie Cearns, who’s organized the fire department bazaar for nine years, said all 12 of their local vendors were offering handmade items.
There were 24 different types of pies available to buy as well as a loaded baked potato lunch, served up by Bonnie Cearns’ mom Marilyn Schiller of Echo.
“We do it for the Mt. Vernon elderly food baskets,” Bonnie said of the bazaar. “Last year, we did 50 baskets.”
She said her husband, Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Bill Cearns, and the other firefighters will deliver the baskets at Christmastime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.