The Grant County Family Heritage Foundation and the Dennis Reynolds family are proud to announce the winners of the 2020 scholarships.
Maggie Justice of John Day has been awarded the $500 scholarship for college juniors or seniors. Ellie Justice of John Day has earned the entering freshman’s $500 scholarship.
The awards are available to Grant County students who have been very active in 4-H/FFA and are majoring in agricultural related fields. Ellie Justice is enrolled in EDSII to become an ag teacher, and Maggie Justice is majoring in veterinary science at Walla Walla University. Scholarship information will be available again next spring. The GCFHF goal is to promote and support youth in agriculture.
Reynolds was a 45-year leader and founding member of the Grant County Family Heritage Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.