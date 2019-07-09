Across Grant County, families and friends gathered along main streets on the Fourth of July to watch parades or in city parks to compete in games, admire classic cars and enjoy picnic barbecues.
Prairie City
Blue skies and a warm sun greeted residents and visitors to this year’s Fourth of July parade in Prairie City.
The parade kicked off down Front Street following the boom of the Whiskey Gulch Gang’s black powder cannon.
The Baptist Assembly provided a rousing medley of military tunes as the color guard stood at Main Street.
Kids ran after candy thrown by float riders, as big truck and derby car engines roared and emergency sirens wailed.
Afterwards, parade watchers gathered in the park next to the city hall for barbecue, horseshoes and friendly conversation.
Parade results:
Horse drawn vehicle
First: Calvary Horse Camp with Grand Marshal Carla Wright
Classic cars
First: Ron Phillips, 1927 Model T
Second: Rod Tygret, 1952 Dodge half-ton
Third: Grumpy’s Graphics, 1935 Dodge pickup
Float sweepstakes
First: American Legion
Second: Prairie Baptist Church vacation Bible school
Walking individual
First: Little Miss Grace Ricco
Walking group
First: Prairie City High School varsity cheerleaders and the elementary girls from cheer camp
Second: Chester’s Thriftway
Mounted individual
First: Grant County Queen Courtney Nichols
Second: Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon Rowdy Israel
Decorated vehicle
First: Huffman’s Market
Second: Blue Mountain Care Center
Third: Prairie City Senior Center
ATVs, dirt bikes and 4-wheelers
First: Eric Timers and Kiera Teele, 4-wheeler
Second: JW Haskins, dirt bike
Demolition derby cars
First: Chad Law, 1973 Volkswagen dune buggy
Second: Steve Patterson
Emergency vehicles
First: Grant/Harney Fire Prevention Co-op
Second: Prairie City Fire Department
Third: Thunderbolt Fire Service
Dayville
Residents and visitors flocked to Dayville for a Fourth of July parade, car show and horseshoe tournament.
Parade results:
Best of Parade
Pomp Latshaw and Kimber Lutz from Dayville as Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher
Kids division
First: Grayson Schmadeka, Dayville
Second: Everleigh Schmadeka, Dayville
Motorized
First: Smarr Bunch, Dayville
Second: “Snyder” The International Pickup driven by Tammy Burdick and George Hamsher, Mt. Vernon
Non-motorized
First: Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon Rowdy Israel, Dayville
Second: Grant County Fair Queen Courtney Nichols, Dayville
Car show results:
People’s Choice
First: Sam Lane, 1951 Plymouth, Seneca
Second: George Hamsher, 1984 Chevy low rider, Mt. Vernon
Third: Tammy Burdick, 1968 International C1100, Mt. Vernon
Grandkids awards
Tanner Award: Jerry Ray, 1977 Ford Mustang II, Drain
Zach Award: George Hamsher, 1979 Corvette, Mt. Vernon
Nate Award: Sam Lane, 1951 Plymouth, Seneca
Kiah Award: Colleen Clark, 1961 Metropolitan, Mt. Vernon
Piper Award: Dean Fox, 1971 Volkswagen convertible, Canyon City
Event results:
Star contest
Jody Winkelman, Dayville
Duck race
First: Piper Swagger
Second: Kathryn Hedrick
Horseshoe tournament results:
First match
First: Toby Thomas and Simmie Waddell
Second: Jeff Larson and Justin Larson
Second match
First: Casey Fretwell and Larry Powell
Second: Joe Chapman and Josh Chapman
Monument
About 400-500 people came to Monument to attend a long list of July Fourth festivities in the city park, beginning with a color run and breakfast put on by the local 4-H group.
The parade circled the city park twice beginning at 10 a.m. with emergency and government vehicles and riders on horseback or ATVs.
Live music played all afternoon the city park, along with apple bobbing and live auctions. A talent show was put on in the evening followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Parade results:
Best of Show
Taylor Hamilton and Ashlyn Albrich carrying the U.S. flag
Best float
Oregon Department of Forestry
Best vehicle
Ed and Sharon Falls driving a Massey Ferguson tractor
Best adult
Charlotte Hopkins
Best child
Jin Bo Ciochetti
Event results:
Corn hole
First: Carla Gibson and Craig Shurtleff
Second: Chris and Miranda Carlin
Horseshoes
First: Keith Adams and Rex Anderson
Second: Brian Jordan and Ron Allen
Long Creek
About 84 people attended the Founder’s Day picnic potluck in Long Creek on the Fourth of July.
“What a pleasant day for visiting and celebrating America’s birthday,” Denise Porter said.
