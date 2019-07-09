Across Grant County, families and friends gathered along main streets on the Fourth of July to watch parades or in city parks to compete in games, admire classic cars and enjoy picnic barbecues.

Prairie City

Blue skies and a warm sun greeted residents and visitors to this year’s Fourth of July parade in Prairie City.

The parade kicked off down Front Street following the boom of the Whiskey Gulch Gang’s black powder cannon.

The Baptist Assembly provided a rousing medley of military tunes as the color guard stood at Main Street.

Kids ran after candy thrown by float riders, as big truck and derby car engines roared and emergency sirens wailed.

Afterwards, parade watchers gathered in the park next to the city hall for barbecue, horseshoes and friendly conversation.

Parade results:

Horse drawn vehicle

First: Calvary Horse Camp with Grand Marshal Carla Wright

Classic cars

First: Ron Phillips, 1927 Model T

Second: Rod Tygret, 1952 Dodge half-ton

Third: Grumpy’s Graphics, 1935 Dodge pickup

Float sweepstakes

First: American Legion

Second: Prairie Baptist Church vacation Bible school

Walking individual

First: Little Miss Grace Ricco

Walking group

First: Prairie City High School varsity cheerleaders and the elementary girls from cheer camp

Second: Chester’s Thriftway

Mounted individual

First: Grant County Queen Courtney Nichols

Second: Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon Rowdy Israel

Decorated vehicle

First: Huffman’s Market

Second: Blue Mountain Care Center

Third: Prairie City Senior Center

ATVs, dirt bikes and 4-wheelers

First: Eric Timers and Kiera Teele, 4-wheeler

Second: JW Haskins, dirt bike

Demolition derby cars

First: Chad Law, 1973 Volkswagen dune buggy

Second: Steve Patterson

Emergency vehicles

First: Grant/Harney Fire Prevention Co-op

Second: Prairie City Fire Department

Third: Thunderbolt Fire Service

Dayville

Residents and visitors flocked to Dayville for a Fourth of July parade, car show and horseshoe tournament.

Parade results:

Best of Parade

Pomp Latshaw and Kimber Lutz from Dayville as Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher

Kids division

First: Grayson Schmadeka, Dayville

Second: Everleigh Schmadeka, Dayville

Motorized

First: Smarr Bunch, Dayville

Second: “Snyder” The International Pickup driven by Tammy Burdick and George Hamsher, Mt. Vernon

Non-motorized

First: Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon Rowdy Israel, Dayville

Second: Grant County Fair Queen Courtney Nichols, Dayville

Car show results:

People’s Choice

First: Sam Lane, 1951 Plymouth, Seneca

Second: George Hamsher, 1984 Chevy low rider, Mt. Vernon

Third: Tammy Burdick, 1968 International C1100, Mt. Vernon

Grandkids awards

Tanner Award: Jerry Ray, 1977 Ford Mustang II, Drain

Zach Award: George Hamsher, 1979 Corvette, Mt. Vernon

Nate Award: Sam Lane, 1951 Plymouth, Seneca

Kiah Award: Colleen Clark, 1961 Metropolitan, Mt. Vernon

Piper Award: Dean Fox, 1971 Volkswagen convertible, Canyon City

Event results:

Star contest

Jody Winkelman, Dayville

Duck race

First: Piper Swagger

Second: Kathryn Hedrick

Horseshoe tournament results:

First match

First: Toby Thomas and Simmie Waddell

Second: Jeff Larson and Justin Larson

Second match

First: Casey Fretwell and Larry Powell

Second: Joe Chapman and Josh Chapman

Monument

About 400-500 people came to Monument to attend a long list of July Fourth festivities in the city park, beginning with a color run and breakfast put on by the local 4-H group.

The parade circled the city park twice beginning at 10 a.m. with emergency and government vehicles and riders on horseback or ATVs.

Live music played all afternoon the city park, along with apple bobbing and live auctions. A talent show was put on in the evening followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Parade results:

Best of Show

Taylor Hamilton and Ashlyn Albrich carrying the U.S. flag

Best float

Oregon Department of Forestry

Best vehicle

Ed and Sharon Falls driving a Massey Ferguson tractor

Best adult

Charlotte Hopkins

Best child

Jin Bo Ciochetti

Event results:

Corn hole

First: Carla Gibson and Craig Shurtleff

Second: Chris and Miranda Carlin

Horseshoes

First: Keith Adams and Rex Anderson

Second: Brian Jordan and Ron Allen

Long Creek

About 84 people attended the Founder’s Day picnic potluck in Long Creek on the Fourth of July.

“What a pleasant day for visiting and celebrating America’s birthday,” Denise Porter said.

Richard Hanners is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. He can be contacted at rick@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

