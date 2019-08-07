Smokey Bear

A 75th birthday celebration for Smokey Bear will take place from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Chester’s Thriftway in John Day.

 Contributed image

The Grant-Harney County Fire Prevention Co-Op invites the community to celebrate Smokey Bear's 75th birthday Friday, Aug. 9.

In Grant County, the event will be held at Chester’s Thriftway in John Day from 3-6 p.m. In Harney County, the event will be held at Hines Park Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees can learn about fire safety from Smokey and friends.

For more information on Smokey Bear, visit smokeybear.com.

