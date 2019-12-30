The Stone Building, which has housed the Spray School, will be turning 100 years old.
Superintendent/Principal Larry Johnson invites people to share pictures, stories or anything that would be of interest to others about the Spray School. Also, a celebration is planned with a reunion event April 26 at 2 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Johnson extends an invitation to anyone connected to the school — either as past students, past employees or those who had parents or relatives who attended or worked at the school.
For more information or to send items, contact Johnson at 541-468-2226, ljohnson@spray.k12.or.us or Spray School, 303 Park Ave., Spray, OR 97874.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.