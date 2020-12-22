The Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck will be serving a free Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 via pick up or delivery.
Squeeze-In owner Shawn Duncan said the meals were made possible by Russ and Tara Young, the Grant County Seniors and an anonymous donor.
Duncan said the meals will include ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing and a dessert.
Anyone interested in ordering a meal can call 541-575-1045.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.