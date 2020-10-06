The Wayne Stewart Scholarship awarded $644,800 to 97 students this year.
The following students received $6,700: Jennie Adams Vertz Purcell, Taylor Allen, Beau Bigo, Kade Blood, Tyler Blood, Fallen Bolman, Aubrey Bowlus, Gage Brandon, Sydney Brockway, Rylee Browning, Erin Cantrell, Joshua Carpenter, Hailey Carter, Amy Charette, Victoria Coalwell, Caroline Colson, Andrea Comer, McKinzie Dawson, Christopher Deiter, Tanner Elliott, Kyla Emerson, Rilee Emmel, Samantha Floyd, Virginia Frazier, Nathan Gehley, Mason Gerry, Stephanie Gilbert, Cameron Hallgarth, James Hercher, Cassandra Hire, Cherise Holmstrom, Trinity Hutchison, Aidan Johnston-Broemling, Nicole Jones, Marcia Judd, Ellie Justice, Maggie Justice, Stefan Kelly, Mya Kilby, Teela Kilby, James Kreamier Jr., Soren Larson, Avery Lenz, Grant LeQuieu, Shaine Madden, Daven Mauseth, Opie McDaniel, Carson McKay, Baylee Metcalf, McKeely Miller, William Molt, Alcie Moore, Alondra Moreno, Tristan Morris, Heather Mosley, Mariah Moulton, Katie Nicolato, Jeffrey Parolini, Jay Patel, Haley Pfefferkorn, Savanna Randleas, Meggan Russell, Tiffnie Schmadeka, Reagan Shelley, Tina Shorts, Donavan Smith, Marissa Smith, Emily Springer, Nicholas Springer, Natalie Stearns, Duane Stokes, Macy Strong, Maya Thomas, Jandy Torland, Denali Twehues, Fallon Weaver, Wyatt Weaver, Lindsey Webb, Averie Wenger, Drew Wilburn, Breanna Wilson, Charlee Wolf, Carleanne Wright, Hailie Wright, Kaylee Wright, Mariah Wright, Reitta Wyllie and Brianna Zweygardt.
The following students received $5,000: Brogan McKrola, Dinorha Vidrio Landin and Tiler Voigt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.