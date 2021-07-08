Story time at the Grant County Library is back.
The event takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at at the library, 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day.
The summer reading program has end-of-year awards, and the library has received a grant to help purchase books for all children who participate.
For more information, call the library at 541-575-1992.
