Members of the Strawberry Quilt Guild hold up quilts the group made and donated to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nationwide nonprofit that builds beds for children in need. The nonprofit, established in 2013, has donated dozens of beds to families in Grant County.
JOHN DAY — Grant County quilters, who believe every child should have a warm bed, made and donated roughly 20 quilts to a nationwide nonprofit that builds beds for children whose families cannot afford one.
The Strawberry Mountain Quilt Guild hosted its annual Sleep in Heavenly Peace Sit-n-Sew April 30 at the Nazarene Church in John Day.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit group with over 200 chapters across the country that builds bunk beds for families in need.
The guild, formed in the winter of 2018, officially began holding the Sit-n-Sews for Sleep in Heavenly Peace in 2019, according to Samni Bell, the group’s education and event coordinator. The events yield roughly 18 to 20 quilts, she added.
Last month Susie Brown, chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho region, dropped by the all-day event to pick up a dozen quilts from last year’s Sit-n-Sew.
Bell said the Brown would be back in Grant County for the Quilt Show in late October. According to Bell, the guild will present her with an additional 10 quilts during the two-day event.
Bell said many of the quilts the group donates to Sleep in Heavenly Peace go to children in Grant County.
“I was really shocked that we had kids that were sleeping on the floor,” Bell said.
According to Bell, Sleep in Heavenly Peace works with children who have been abused and are in protective homes.
“They’ll make beds for these kids and make sure that they have a quilt,” Bell said.
The guild, which has 25 members, also holds sewing events for other charities. For instance, Bell said they would be working with the John Day Elks Lodge for an event to support a children’s hospital in the summer.
Bell said the guild’s goal is to hold one event a month.
“It is something we all try and get together and do,” Bell said.
