Hilton Half runners combined forces with participants of the Strut, Stride, Straddle and Stroll event on Saturday, a total of 53, in support of Blue Mountain Hospice.
This year’s proceeds will honor hospice patients who are mothers, fathers, veterans and those celebrating birthdays with gifts or flowers.
Hilton Half participants, whose starting line was in Prairie City, run to remember ambulance director, paramedic and award-winning emergency medical services educator TR Hilton, a John Day resident who passed away May 8, 2013.
All hospice employees and some hospital employees volunteered at the fundraiser.
Ten-month-old Jemma Grant won a badminton set. Charlene Morris won 18 holes of golf at the John Day Golf Club. And the Chester’s Thriftway walkers, the biggest group, won two large pizzas. Other prizes included a day pass to Roaring Springs in Meridian, Idaho, and a gift certificate to the Snaffle Bit Dinnerhouse.
Cam Marlow, Blue Mountain Hospital District’s chief financial officer, who was attending the event for the first time, said he especially enjoyed looking at the scrapbooks from previous races as well as remembrance books honoring past hospice patients.
“I love seeing all the volunteers and the racers to support a good cause,” he said. “We appreciate the support.”
Sylvia Ross, director of hospice, said this year’s turnout at the 10th annual event was a bit smaller than usual.
“No matter the size of the event, we just celebrate the day with those people,” she said.
