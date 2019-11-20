Grant Union student musicians gather after performing in the District 6 Honor Band and Choir Concert Tuesday, Nov. 5, at McLoughlin High School (MacHi) in Milton-Freewater. Front, from left: Emily Finley (clarinet), Kohlten Jones (tuba), Samantha Floyd (bassoon); middle row, Will Carpenter (bass singer), Aiden Taylor (bass singer); back row, Brianna Majors (soprano), Emilie Updegrave (alto) and Erika Dickens (alto).
