The Higher Education Coordinating Commission's Office of Student Access and Completion encourages all students planning on enrolling in college during the 2020-21 school year to complete the OSAC Scholarship Application as soon as possible before the March 2 final deadline.
OSAC administers over 600 privately-funded scholarships that Oregon students can apply for through a single application. Scholarships are available to support undergraduates, graduate students, new high school graduates, adult learners, rural residents, GED graduates, single parents and more.
OSAC encourages students to begin the application early to give proper time and thought to the application’s essay questions and to avoid the heavy site traffic on the deadline dates. The final deadline is March 2. If students submit their completed application before the early bird deadline on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m., they will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship from OSAC.
Students can access the OSAC Scholarship Application via the Student Portal at OregonStudentAid.gov. After creating an account and a profile, students can select from scholarships suggested for them or browse the entire catalog. Scholarships based on financial need will require students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or the Oregon Student Aid Application in addition to the OSAC Scholarship Application.
More information, including essay tips and an application walk-through video, is available on the OSAC Scholarship page. Students and families can also learn about college financial aid opportunities through OregonStudentAid.gov and the HECC’s Plan and Pay for College. Students with questions may contact OSAC at 541-687-7400 or scholarshipinfo@hecc.oregon.gov.
