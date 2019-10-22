Paul Hendrix-Mills was busy sanding down a 1948 Studebaker on Sept. 27 at 1st Choice Auto Body in John Day.
The 20-year-old landed the job last summer after working at the auto shop through a Summer Youth Work Experience Program internship.
He is just one of many success stories stemming from the program that allows high school students and young adults to brush up on work skills and gain job experience.
Being part of the program led to a permanent job for Hendrix-Mills, and that is the ultimate goal of the program.
Similarly, the Youth Transition Program at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School, which has been in place for several years, aims to give students opportunities to explore job interests and gain job skills and social and customer service skills. The program expands what the school’s life skills classes can provide, preparing students to work at various jobs in their community.
Both programs are funded through the Department of Human Services Vocational Rehabilitation Program.
This year, the Grant County Education Service District received a grant to expand YTP to all schools in the county, including Prairie City, Dayville, Long Creek and Monument.
Tami Sasser, the youth transition specialist for Grant School District 3 and program coordinator for the ESD, said both the summer program and YTP “help transition students with a barrier to employment into adulthood and help them find jobs or college or permanent positions as adults.”
There have been 25 students, ages 15-21, over the past two years in Sasser’s summer program.
Hendrix-Mills, who earned his GED in 2018, said the summer work program helped him move from a job in a fast-food restaurant to the auto body shop and said he appreciates the guidance he receives from shop owner Jeb Bowling and his coworkers.
Hendrix-Mills is usually busy prepping vehicles for paint jobs.
“I’m learning the right tool for the right job will make it a lot easier,” he said.
He’s one of Bowling’s four employees.
“We need more kids going into this line of work,” Bowling said, adding it’s been a challenge to find quality help.
Bowling said, although Hendrix-Mills didn’t have a background in auto body, “he can be taught the right way, and he doesn’t have any bad habits.”
Sasser said she’s impressed with Hendrix-Mills’ progress.
“Paul is a resilient young man, who is willing and able to work and needed the positive outlet to find his path,” she said. “This is exactly what this program is designed to be.”
She said he’s one of three students who gained permanent employment from their internship during the summer program.
“I am very proud of the strength and direction that he gained in just the few months that I have worked with him,” Sasser said.
During the summers of 2018 and 2019, Sasser worked with groups of youths, assessing their interests and abilities, and contacted area business owners to place them for internships.
The students were paid, through the program grant awarded to the ESD, to work as interns at local businesses, including Mercedes Locke, now a junior at Grant Union, who wants to be a beautician. She interned with hairstylist Laura Saul, who owns Cloud 9 beauty salon in John Day, last summer.
Others worked at Bright Beginnings, Grant-Harney County CASA, Grant County Regional Airport, John Day River Veterinary Clinic, Java Jungle’s coffee shop and Grant Union and Prairie City schools for landscaping.
They also rolled up their sleeves at the John Day Community Garden where they helped tend a pumpkin patch among other duties.
“The Summer Program added 28 paid positions to the county for the nine weeks,” Sasser said.
The youth created portfolios with information gathered on career research as well as college costs and financial aid.
“My part is to be a job developer, to help find them the position, then monitor and job coach,” Sasser said, adding she checks in with the students to make sure they’re doing what is expected of them.
Sasser said, because of the success they’re having with the summer program, their format is being used as a model for other areas.
This year, students from Monument, Long Creek, Dayville and Prairie City schools can now be part of the program, with help from YTP specialist Christi DeHaven.
DeHaven was a teacher’s aide for 17 years through Grant School District 3 before beginning her work for the ESD this school year, currently helping a total of 10 students.
For students who haven’t discovered what field of work they’d like to pursue, she starts by filtering out the jobs that don’t interest them.
“Working with the kids, they get excited when someone is helping them and is interested in them and is proud of them,” she said.
Wendy Burril, who is the special education director for the ESD, teaches students in Long Creek, Monument and Dayville. She also provides assessments to determine whether students or other young adults are eligible for the summer program.
“We build from that in the community,” Sasser said.
Burril said she’s been impressed with the way local business owners have allowed the program to evolve through the internships.
“We appreciate the support of the businesses,” DeHaven said. “Without their support, this program wouldn’t be able to flourish.”
Other students currently work around town, including Grant Union senior Jessie Stubbs at Pioneer Feed in John Day who helps customers load up everything from bird seed to cattle panels.
Jonathan DesJardin, also a Grant Union senior, has been working at Chester’s Thiftway and Figaro’s in John Day.
Recently, he and Skylar Watson-Vogel were sorting books at the Grant Union library and placing them back in order on the shelves.
Sasser hopes to build a relationship with the Grant County Library to allow work experiences for the YTP students.
YTP is “giving a face to these kids and showing they are capable, willing and able,” she said. “It is giving them skills they can take forward into their adult life.”
Besides giving the youth work experience, the programs can also help students pursue post-secondary education.
One Grant Union student, who was involved with the program for two years, graduated last school year and received funding for tuition fees though Vocational Rehabilitation to attend Central Oregon Community College in Bend.
Sasser plans to continue building the program.
Next year, she hopes to take youths to tour a college or business outside of the county.
They’ll learn this fall if they’ve been awarded funding to incorporate the new idea.
“Now that YTP is countywide, I’m excited to see how it evolves in the next two years,” Sasser said.
“The Youth Transition Program allows students to build a relationship and face with the business owners and that really broadens their horizons,” she said. “There are so many different careers and opportunities that the students can discover through this program.”
