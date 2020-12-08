Sunrise in Mt. Vernon.

More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Positivity rate places Grant County in 'Extreme Risk' category
- Grant County reports two more COVID-19 cases in Prairie City and Mount Vernon
- Sermon of the Week: Do you want to be well?
- Many rapid COVID-19 tests currently not being counted by Oregon
- Grant County reports 142nd COVID-19 case in Prairie City
- Oregon's COVID-19 deaths climb while vaccine wait will be 'several months' for most
- COVID-19 allocations spent mostly on technology
- Grant County reports two new COVID-19 cases in Prairie City, bringing the county's case count to 141
- Umatilla National Forest plans for repairs on portion of Forest Road 54
- Health department releases regional COVID-19 update
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.