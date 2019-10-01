Sydney Stearns, a 2015 Grant Union graduate, was recognized as the 2019 Outstanding Student by Yakima Valley College Radiologic Sciences Class of 2019. Stearns graduated with high honors for a GPA of 3.85-4.0 on June 14. Advisors and faculty of the program select just one student every two years for this special award, which is based on academic excellence and other working environment skills. Stearns was presented with a plaque and certificate for her achievement during the graduation pinning ceremony. It is the only award offered in the program.
