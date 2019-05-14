Keith and Avanell Baldwin are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage Nov. 8, 1969, in John Day. Their two children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren invite everyone to an open house from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Two Rivers Park in Adrian.
