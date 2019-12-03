Troy and Gaylene Pruitt are celebrating 60 years of marriage. They met while serving in the military in the late 1950s.
They were wed on Dec. 5, 1959. They have two sons, Todd and Troy Jr., six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Their wedding book is filled with memories, and it still has the dried flowers from their wedding day in the pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.