JOHN DAY — The second annual Thadd’s Place Golf Tournament will be held June 25 at the John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road.

Sign-in begins at 7 a.m., with an opening program at 7:45 and tee-off at 8. A dinner and silent auction follow the tournament at 5 p.m.

Individual registration is $125, team registration is $500 and hole sponsorships are available for $100. Dinner is by donation and is open to anyone.

Participants can also enter a golf ball drop with a top prize of $500, and anyone who hits a hole in one can win a Polaris ATV.

Proceeds from the event benefit Thadd’s Place, the grief counseling center in John Day.

To register, call 541-620-2572 or email thaddsplace@bluemountainhospital.org.

