Over 20 golf teams braved the scorching heat to compete and raise money for a local grief center on June 19 for the second year.
Named in honor of Thaddeus Cowan Thompson, who died of cancer in 2019 at the age of 39, the four-person scramble alone raised upwards of $10,000 for the growing center, Jan Curtis, organizer of the golf tournament, said.
She said that does not consider what the gala, held in Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds following the tournament, took in, which drew more than 100 people.
The tri-tip dinner, which was by donation, featured an auction, live music and a raffle for a gun and safe.
Michelle Gibson, a licensed clinical social worker who has been involved with the grief center since it was established over a year ago, told the Eagle during its June 26 open house the center offers grief counseling for all ages.
Bob Cowan Thomas, the owner of Chester’s Thriftway, said his reasons for opening Thadd’s Place were twofold. Not only did he, as a grieving parent, want to honor his son’s memory, he also, as a grandfather, wanted his grandson to have a supportive outlet and a place to grieve.
“(Thadd’s Place) is about having a place for people to go so they don’t have to grieve alone,” Cowan Thompson said during the June 26 gala.
He said the quality of mental health in the country is lacking and that people need somewhere to go.
Gibson said addressing grief could help with certain mental health disorders. She said grief support is in no way a substitute for treatment for mental illness, but it is nonetheless a supportive outlet for those suffering from mental health issues.
“When we don’t heal from grief, and when we don’t have a place from that grief, it can become complicated, and it can contribute to things like depression or anxiety,” she said.
Thadd’s Place, Gibson said, has a team of 17 volunteers trained to offer individual support to grieving adults and have some connection to grief on a personal level, which allows them to better relate to those who are suffering.
She said they plan to add more rooms and usable spaces to work with different age groups of kids. Gibson said that would include 5 to 9 and then 10 to 13 and then 14 to 18.
Curtis, who lost her husband three years ago, said grief is a journey that people deal with individually, in their own way and on their timeline.
She said well-meaning people from her generation feel they are helping when they say things like, “He’s in a better place,” or “It’s time to get on with your life.”
At a grief support center like Thadd’s Place, she said it’s OK if you cry, and it does not matter how long ago the loved one someone is grieving over has been gone.
“Our culture needs a big shift in how we understand grief and healing,” she said. “Healing is possible in grief. It will never go away. You’ll never get over the person you’re craving, but grief changes, and you can still have a meaningful life even after grief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.