With COVID-19 infection rates rising rapidly in Oregon and Grant County, the John Day Elks Lodge was closed to the public for its annual Thanksgiving meal.
However, that did not stop over 30 volunteers from serving upwards of 300 Thanksgiving dinners.
Elks Lodge member Chuck Howe said the volunteers served over 400 pounds of turkey, 60 pounds of ham and all of the fixings, including mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, rolls, stuffing, cranberries and pies.
The annual event, free and open to the public, was by takeout or delivery only. Recipients placed orders ahead of time by calling in.
Lynda Christensen said the volunteers came in the day before and as early as 6 a.m. on Thursday.
