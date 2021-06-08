'62 Days Celebration

Before the official '62 Days Celebration, festival musical act Copper Ridge will be at the Ugly Truth Bar and Grill in John Day from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 10, for an acoustic show.

Friday, June 11

• The 100th '62 Days Celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. Sels Brewery opens at 5 p.m. with live music from Copper Ridge.

Saturday, June 12

• Kids events, a chili cookoff and bed and stick horse races are planned during the day in Canyon City.

• Gold Rush Run, 8 a.m. at Sel's Brewery with registration from 7-7:45 a.m. The cost is the $20 to register the day of the race and $18 before. Registration forms are available at the chamber of commerce office.

• Parade, 11 a.m. Floats will begin to line up at 9:30 a.m. in the Humbolt Elementary School parking lot. More information about the parade can be found at the Whiskey Gulch Gang Facebook page or by calling Melissa Galbreath at 541-620-0898.

• Mock gunfight and hanging, 2 p.m. at Sels Brewery.

• Cornhole tournament, 5 p.m. with registration at 4:30 p.m. inside Sels Brewery. The buy-in is $20, and the tourney will pay out winnings to the top three winners.

• Live music from Copper Ridge at Sels Brewery.