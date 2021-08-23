The John Day Church of the Nazarene will be hosting The Extreme Tour 2021 Aug. 29 at the Smokey Gibson Skate Park at Seventh Street Complex in John Day.
The event is a features skateboarding, bicycling and scooters with a multi-artist concert.
The tour aims to produce a series of events that will demonstrate love, celebrate community and promote relationship and understanding between diverse people groups.
This is not necessarily a normal tour, though. The organizers contend it’s more than a tour, emphatically declaring that it’s a movement.
Rather than partner with professional entertainment companies in the markets they visit, The Extreme Tour finds community agencies, churches, schools and nonprofits to stand with that are working to help the community.
Instead of charging an honorarium or booking fee, The Extreme Tour comes for free, and they bring with them almost all of the equipment and personnel to produce these events, also at no charge.
For more information, visit theextremetour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.