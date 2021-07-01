The Painted Sky Center for the Arts wrapped up its summer drama camp with “The Little Red Schoolhouse” production at the Canyon City Community Center.
The one-act play follows the story of Mary Bronson, a young teacher and her challenges to wrangle in her classroom of unruly students, which include giggling, gossiping girls, bullies, teacher pets and the entitled daughter of the head of the school board.
The play, directed by longtime Grant County resident and former Grant Union High School teacher Julie Reynolds, takes place in the 1940s. Reynolds said the script required some updates to ensure political correctness.
Wednesday’s production was Painted Sky’s first performance that did not come with pandemic restrictions.
Alicia Griffin, Painted Sky’s director of operations and the play’s sound director, said the center’s winter performance came with a “a lot of hoops to jump through.”
The kids were required to wear masks throughout the whole performance.
“It’s just great to be able to see their little faces,” she said.
The play, Reynolds said, was chosen for no other reason than it was a production that was doable for the cast, given the two and a half week window they had to prepare.
Painted Sky will host various camps throughout the summer. The schedule can be found atpaintedskycenterforthearts.wildapricot.org.
