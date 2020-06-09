As social-distancing rules put the kibosh on many Grant County pastimes, recreational morel mushroom hunting is not one of them.
With social get-togethers on hold to control the spread of the new coronavirus, hunting for the elusive fungi has been a welcome activity.
A Mt. Vernon couple has spent their early days of spring doing what they do every year: hunting for the best, biggest, tastiest mushrooms.
Keith Nichols said that mushroom hunting is an old tradition for him and his wife.
Nichols said, in addition to eating the morels, he and his wife, both retired, enjoy being out in the woods.
Nichols said he enjoys eating the fungi the best, though.
“They’re better than a ribeye steak,” Nichols said. “Once you start eating them, you can’t stop.”
Nichols, who has been picking morels in the area for upwards of 30 years, said he had found several giant mushrooms.
He said, a couple of years ago, he came across one that was nearly 13 inches in length.
Typically, Nichols said, morels are 4 to 8 inches tall.
Nichols said morels are typically found from March to late May, at best.
Nichols said his wife breads the morels with egg, flour and garlic and tosses them on the skillet.
“Oh, man, when they come off of that skillet, they look like chicken fried steak,” he said.
Nichols said, if there is something out in the forest that is edible, he’ll eat it.
