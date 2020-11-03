As the country headed into one of the most anticipated elections in history, election worker Lenora Thomason, 83, followed through on her promise to work the polls, as she has done for the last four decades.
Thomason, Grant County’s longest-serving election worker, said that despite the pandemic and some health issues she has dealt with the past couple of years, she was happy to be working another election.
“Just being with the girls and being out of the house is making me feel better,” she said.
Like the rest of the election committee, Thomason had to sit out the primaries in May due to COVID-19.
“I did not want to take the risk with any of my election workers,” County Clerk Brenda Percy said.
Dedicated and loyal to the process, Thomason said she felt like she should have been there.
Thomason said that people who are concerned about election security need not worry.
“If all of them people would work on the election once, they would see that everything is on the up and up,” she said.
According to Percy, the election committee, on which Thomason serves, is comprised of both Republicans and Democrats.
Thomason, a Democrat, said her husband, Jim, who was a Republican at the time, told her that she should continue to stay registered as a Democrat.
“He told me, you better sign up as a Democrat so you can cancel my vote,” she said.
Thomason said Percy is the third county clerk she has worked with during her career.
“Her dedication and experience deserves to be recognized,” Percy said.
