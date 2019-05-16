Three girls from two Grant County high schools have been selected to attend the June 16-23 Girls State session held at Willamette University in Salem.
The American Legion Auxiliary of Prairie City Unit #106 announced Emily Ennis, a junior at Prairie City High School, will make the trip.
The Ellis Tracy Unit #77 in John Day will send Grant Union juniors Kaytlyn Wells and Samantha Floyd to the event.
"Approximately 150 of Oregon’s most outstanding high school junior girls are expected to attend," said Girls State chairman Tammy Bremner.
Jan Plemmons, Girls State chairman for the Prairie City Unit, said the program is designed to increase the girls' awareness and knowledge of governmental processes, while learning about the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship.
Bremner said the girls' experiences may include public speaking, drafting and presenting bills for passage and participating in mock trials. They'll also attend workshops and hear presentations from some of Oregon’s highest elected officials and other inspirational speakers.
The program is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.
For more information, visit www.alaoregon.org.
