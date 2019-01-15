Three students were named to the Oregon State University fall term honor roll.
Jessica Carter of Seneca, a sophomore studying animal sciences, earned a straight-A average.
Michel Sprouffske of Prairie City, a senior studying hospitality management, earned a 3.5 grade point average or better.
Jennifer McCloskey of John Day, a senior studying applied visual arts, earned a 3.5 GPA or better.
Students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work to qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.