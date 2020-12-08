The Timber Truckers parade plans to haul in holiday cheer this year with the theme of “Grant County Strong” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, on Main Street in John Day.
Leslie Traylor, an organizer for the parade, said this year the event will see some differences due to COVID-19.
The organizers of the Timber Truckers event did not solicit money from merchants for prizes due to the economic impact from the pandemic. There will also be no awards banquet following the parade at the Elks Lodge.
Even with the changes, Traylor said the parade got a good response from the community that is making the parade possible this year.
“I can’t guarantee that we’ll have as many (vehicles) as we have on a normal year, but it’s like the fair parade was the same way,” Traylor said. “We thought we would try it, and we had a great turnout for the fair parade. Hopefully we’ll have a good turnout for Timber Truckers.”
Traylor said Timber Truckers will continue the tradition, which began on Dec. 11, 1993, that signaled the start of Christmas season.
She said there will be something for everybody at the parade including an appearance of the jolly guy himself, Santa Claus.
Along with an abundance of lights, the parade this year gives the county a chance to be united during a special time of year, according to Traylor.
“We need something now, more than ever, to unite us as a community,” Traylor said. “Christmas is that special time of year where you see the very best in people, and to have something to celebrate our community, that’s why we decided to try to have a parade this year. People need it.”
People interested in driving in the parade can register from 3-5:30 p.m. on the day of the event west of the Sinclair gas station on Highway 26 at the property formerly owned by Grant Western Lumber Company. There is no registration fee, but a donation box will be available.
While there are no prizes this year, registration will be important so numbers can be put on each vehicle. The Timber Truckers organizers are planning to try to stream the parade on Facebook and the numbers would help in identifying each vehicle.
