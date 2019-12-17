Santa Claus in an outhouse, Max on the back of the Grinch, semi-tucks covered in Christmas lights and more had family and friends in John Day celebrating the holidays.
“Jingle Bell Rock” kicked off the Timber Truckers Parade on Dec. 14 with a variety of drivers cruising on Main Street. Vehicles at the event represented four different categories: farm and ranch, timber, commercial and community.
Representatives from the timber community, John Day Fire Department, Grant County Search and Rescue, local churches, local restaurants and community members waved to an audience full of smiling spectators.
After the parade concluded, the public was invited to eat a chili dinner at the the Elks Lodge. Each seat in the dining area was taken by drivers from the event and members from the county. Prizes were raffled off to people who signed up for the parade. Women and children who helped decorate vehicles were put in a separate raffle.
“First of all, for all those who decorated, we want you to know that your efforts are appreciated by the community,” said Tasha Lundbom, a member of the Timber Trucker Committee. “You guys really put on a show for everybody watching.”
Local businesses donated prizes that were awarded to the participants. Lundbom thanked the local business for their donations and encouraged people to recognize them for their support in the community.
Parade Results
Timber
First: Rude Logging, $200
Second: Dakam Logging, $100
Third: Tony Reeves, $50
Commercial
First: True Value, $200
Second: Andy’s Plumbing, $100
Third: Saul’s Mobile Pressure, $50
Farm and ranch
First: Keerins Ranch, $200
Community
First: John Day Fire Department, $200
Second: Grant County Search & Rescue, $100
Third: Frontier Equipment, $50
People’s choice
First: Rude Logging, $100
Second: Dakam Logging, $50
Sweepstakes
Rude Logging
Shotgun winners
Ron Phillips, Les Woodworth and Andy Day
