The Tree of Giving is back for the season with locations at Chester's Thriftway and the Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill.
Tags for Grant County children will be on display beginning Nov. 29, each with a list of things the child would like for Christmas with clothing sizes and any special requests.
Those who would like to participate can take a tag, then return it with unwrapped gifts under the tree by Monday, Dec. 16.
"If you know of a family that may need some help, please feel free to pick up an application for them," said organizer Debi Hueckman. "You do not have to be receiving public assistance to participate in the Tree of Giving."
Children must live in Grant County, and applications may be picked up at the Oregon Department of Human Services office, 725 West Main St. in John Day, and are due back by Nov. 22.
Participating families can pick up presents on Friday, Dec. 20, at Families First Parent Resource Center.
The event is a partnership between DHS, OSU Extension 4-H and Families First Parent Resource Center.
For more information, call DHS at 541-575-0309.
