The first Halloween during a pandemic had more tricks than treats this year.
Costumed kids and parents marched up and down Main Street to trick-or-treat at John Day businesses while Java Jungle hosted a costume contest.
Java Jungle owner Janet Hill said a collection of Main Street businesses donated items for a gift basket that would go to the prize winner. She said the winner has yet to be announced.
The virus did not seem to slow down trick-or-treaters dropping by John Day businesses.
“We ran out of candy twice,” Hill said.
Out and about, kids and parents dressed up as superheroes, princesses, fairy tale characters, dinosaurs, knights, unicorns, the stay-puft marshmallow man and many more.
The John Day Elks Lodge, which traditionally puts on a carnival for kids and a party later on in the evening for “young people,” hosted a “drive-in style” candy pick-up for kids this year.
Exalted ruler Charlie Coughlin said former ruler Angie Jones came in at 6 a.m. and baked cookies while Sandi Johnson made popcorn balls.
“(Jones) left a note this saying that the cookies were still warm,” Coughlin said.
Coughlin said the Elks Lodge tries to do as much as they can for kids on Halloween and throughout the year.
Other businesses said they saw a steady stream of trick-or-treaters throughout the day as well.
Owner of House to Home Katie Piazza said it was all about the kids this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.