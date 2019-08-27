Winners of the Grant County Fair Pie Contest include Dalena Norton, who won first place for her double crust pie in the adult division; Tiffnie Schmadeka, who won first place for her single crust pie in the adult division; and Grayson Schmadeka, who won first in the youth division for his pie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.