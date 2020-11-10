Bob Van Voorhis, who volunteered for the draft in 1966 after graduating from Grant Union High School, said there was never a question in his mind, or anyone else’s in his graduating class, about volunteering for the Vietnam War.
He said it’s a county tradition to serve the country. Van Voorhis said he has not seen the tradition change over the years.
His childhood friend Ab Bezona told him he got his notice to get his physical one weekend in December and that Van Voorhis should go with him to the draft board, which was at the Grant County Courthouse.
“It sounded like a good idea,” he said. “December was colder than hell working in the timber industry. That’s not a lot of fun.”
Van Voorhis and Bezona were at the courthouse that Monday with another childhood friend Tom Skiens.
Altogether Grant County sent six people in the draft to the Boise induction center, according to Van Voorhis.
By early January of 1967 the six of them were in basic training in Fort Lewis.
“We had a great county flavor in the basic training company,” Van Voorhis said.
After boot camp Van Voorhis went on to officer training and was selected to the Honor Guard where he was a funeral escort.
Van Voorhis, who had just turned 19, said the guard was doing up to 10 funerals a day, and it started to take an emotional toll.
He said he asked to be transferred after a young widow of a fallen soldier threw herself on her husband’s coffin while her two young daughters looked on in tears.
“She falls on the coffin, and there’s two little girls staring at my soul with little tears,” he said.
Van Voorhis said it took his sergeant three weeks to take him seriously because servicemen did not volunteer out of that kind of duty to “wade in the mud in Vietnam.”
His orders came through in November of 1968, and he served 11 months and 28 days, he said.
Van Voorhis said the rotation system in Vietnam was one of the many differences between World War II and Vietnam.
“In the Second World War, it was for the duration,” he said. “If you’re Army infantry you’re in a war until you’re either dead or the war is over.”
Van Voorhis, who earned a Purple Heart, took shrapnel in the arm when his platoon was attacked.
With paperwork that cleared him to go home, Van Voorhis said he had the doctor bandage him up and prescribe him a bottle of painkillers for his flight back to San Francisco.
Van Voorhis said the country was vastly different in 1968.
“What this country was like when I left was not the same as when I came home,” he said.
He said the changes went beyond the Vietnam War and the antiwar sentiments. Change, he said, that was for the better.
“In my generation, we were watching the desegregation of schools for example down in Alabama and Arkansas,” he said.
Van Voorhis said, when he got to the Veterans Hospital in Portland in his “brand new greens,” he heard from WWII veterans that Vietnam was not a “real war.”
“God bless them,” he said. “I have tremendous respect.”
He said, however, the enemy in Vietnam was using “real bullets.”
“I kind of think that qualifies as being a real war,” he said. “This was a real difference between the Second World War vets and the Vietnam War.”
