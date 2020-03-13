The following events have been canceled due to public safety concerns from the new coronavirus.
• All school classes from March 16 through March 31.
• All OSAA school activities and sports practices through March 31.
• The American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77 meeting and potluck scheduled for March 16.
• The Richardson Brothers and Friends show scheduled for March 16 at the Prairie City Senior Center.
•Special Olympics backetball with local law enforcment Scheduled for March 19
• Oregon RAIN in-person events through April 10.
•Painted Sky Center for the Arts will be postponing most events, including the • March 17 Painted Sky Book Club meeting, until April 8 to comply with Governor Kate Brown's mitigation guidelines. Young Writer's Club will continue; however, all of the activities will be hosted online only.
More information is currently up on our website's home page (paintedskycenter.com), but we are finalizing a few details then will be sending out a mass email to our patrons with largely the same information.
Please contact the Blue Mountain Eagle if you are canceling an event, so we can assist in getting this information out to the public.
We will be updating the list as we receive more information. Call the Blue Mountain Eagle at 541-575-0710 or email us at office@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.