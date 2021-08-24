A first-year 4-H’er made good on his pledge to donate the proceeds from the sale of his market steer at the Youth Livestock Auction to the Blue Mountain Hospital’s Rehabilitation Department.
Tate Waddel passed along the $31,525 that Iron Triangle bid to purchase his steer “Bam Bam” along to the hospital’s rehabilitation department for pediatric patients. An online donation account has also been set up: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/JS482FKXC5M7D/checkout/RPJNEIUL3UIS3U77CUQSSVWR.
Megan Pass, the hospital’s rehabilitation department manager, told the Eagle the department is “beyond grateful” to the Waddel family for the idea of donating the proceeds to the hospital.
Pass said the entire donation will go to purchasing equipment geared explicitly toward pediatric patients.
However, she said, the entire community would benefit because the equipment will also allow them to expand the department’s capabilities and grant them the opportunity to utilize it across all populations.
“We are looking forward to creating this space to make physical, occupational and speech therapy more fun for everyone,” she said.
Waddel was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. His parents, Wade and Simmie Waddel, said they no longer have to make trips to Bend every two weeks because of the hospital’s growing rehabilitation facility with physical therapists with pediatrics experience.
The owners of Pioneer Feed, Old Hickory, Ace Hardware and Helena Agri-Enterprises each pitched in to pay for Tate’s steer.
According to Pass, about 12% of the patients are pediatric patients — under 21 — at any given time.
