More than 7,000 students representing all 36 of Oregon’s counties, all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2021 — including two students from Grant County.
The graduates were celebrated with an in-person, informal processional of graduates through the Corvallis campus to Reser Stadium followed by brief remarks from OSU leaders on June 11. Oregon State University President Emeritus Edward J. Ray gave the commencement address during a virtual ceremony June 12.
Wyatt T. Weaver of John Day earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Jessica L. Carter of Seneca earned a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in animal sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.