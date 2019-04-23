The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, April 24
Food bank distribution day
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank
For more information, call 541-575-0299.
Grant County Democrats meeting
• 6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Local Democrats are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 541-542-2633.
Thursday, April 25
Feed the Family cooking workshop
• 2-4 p.m., Families First, 401 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
There will be a free cooking workshop on the fourth Thursday of every month. All are welcome. To register, call 541-575-1006.
‘What is coordination?’ presentation
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Grant County Regional Airport, John Day
Guest speaker Bill Harvey of Baker City will present information about coordination and a proposed Natural Resource Advisory Committee. Light refreshments will be provided. A question and answer period will follow. All are encouraged to attend.
Friday, April 26
Ellis Tracy American Legion Auxiliary meeting
• 2 p.m., Grant County Chamber of Commerce office
All members are urged to attend to discuss important matters. For more information, call Ruth Harris at 541-575-0076.
Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children training
• 2-4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Stewards of Children is a free prevention training program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. For more information, call 833-827-2267 or email tblood@grantharneycasa.org.
Saturday, April 27
Youth track meet
• 11 a.m., Prairie City School
Check-in begins at 11 a.m. with events beginning at 12 p.m. Events include 1,500-meter, 100m, 400m, long jump and turbo javelin. Top finishers will advance to the Tracktown Youth League Championship at the end of June in Eugene. Ages 7-14 are welcome to participate. For more information and to register online, visit tracktownyouthleague.com.
Long Creek first responder dinner
• 6 p.m., Long Creek School multi-purpose room
Tri-tip, baked potatoes, vegetables, salad, dinner rolls, dessert and beverages will be served by donation. Live and silent auctions, a 50/50 drawing and raffle will be held. All proceeds go to the Long Creek Ambulance Crew and Volunteer Fire Department. Only a limited number of dinners will be available without reservations, which were requested by April 22. Contact the city of Long Creek for more information at 541-421-3601 or email info@cityoflongcreek.com.
Tuesday, April 30
Mad Hatter’s luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., Timbers Bistro, John Day
All are welcome. Call Jean Kline at 541-820-3303 for more information.
Wednesday, May 1
Spring potluck
• 6:30 p.m., Dayville Community Hall
A spring potluck will celebrate the renovation of the Dayville Community Hall. All are welcome and are asked to bring a main or side dish to share with the group. Table service will be provided. There will be door prizes as well as a “make it with jello” contest. Dessert will be provided by Dayville Café. For more information, call 541-987-2188.
Thursday, May 2
Friends of Blue Mountain Lookouts informational meeting
• 6:30-8 p.m., Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill, John Day
The meeting will discuss the possible establishment of a new chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association known as the Friends of Blue Mountain Lookouts. Volunteer staffing of fire lookouts will be discussed. For more information, call Bob at 509-964-5739.
Saturday, May 4
Kentucky Derby viewing party
• 12 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, Heritage Barn
For 21 and older, the races will be followed by a corn hole tournament and music played by DJ Chris Gibson. Drinks will be available from Spitfire Cocktail. Prizes for best-dressed couple and best hat in relation to the Kentucky Derby will be awarded. All proceeds go to the remodel of Keerins Hall. For more information, call the fairgrounds at 541-575-1900 or email Mindy Winegar at winegarm@grantcounty-or.gov.
Cinco de Mayo fiesta
• 4:30 p.m., Monument Senior Center
There will be two seating times at 4:30 and 6 p.m. The meal includes salad, entree and drink. Tickets for the dinner are $15, $25 for couples and $7.50 for children 6-12. Dinner reservations are required to attend. A raffle will be held For more information, call Carolyn Thomas at 541-934-2495 or Carrie Jewell at 541-934-2078. Proceeds will benefit the Monument EMTs.
Friday-Saturday, May 10-11
19th annual Grant County Quilt Show
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 10
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11
• Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
Presented by the Grant County Piecemakers Quilting Guild, the cost is $5 for both days. Drop quilts off by 7 a.m. May 10. A Sunday workshop “Daybreak Quilt” (strip set friendly) will also be taught by Karen Hinton and Mary Lou Drury from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $20. For more information or to sign up for classes, email gcpiecemakers@gmail.com or call Mary Lou at 541-620-2798, The Shiny Thimble at 541-932-4111 or Karen Hinton at 541-620-0120.
Saturday, May 11
Non-lead ammunition test day
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Burns Butte Sportsman’s Club
A free test shoot will be held for non-lead ammunition. Hunters are invited to bring their firearms and current ammo to compare with non-lead options for accuracy. For more information, contact Calla Hagle at 541-573-8021.
Strut, Stride, Straddle and Stroll and Hilton Half Marathon
• 6 a.m., Blue Mountain Hospital
• 7 a.m., Blue Mountain Hospital
This year the Hilton Half Marathon will be held in conjunction with Strut, Stride, Straddle and Stroll. Those participating in the half marathon should be at the hospital at 6 a.m. Those participating in the Strut, Stride, Straddle & Stroll should be at the hospital at 7 a.m. Registration forms are available at Blue Mountain Hospice or on the day of the race. For more information, call 541-575-1648.
Thursday, May 16
John Day Farmers Market informational meeting
• 5:30 p.m., Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill
Vendors and the public are welcome to attend. For more information, call 541-575-1555.
Saturday, May 18
Seneca Oyster Feed
• 12 p.m., Seneca
Fresh oysters, garlic bread, salad, corn and drinks will be served for $20, or $30 for all you can eat. Hamburgers will also be available. A raffle, silent auction and cornhole tournament are planned. Live music will be provided by Bucky. This year’s golf scramble starts at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. with registration 30 minutes beforehand; call Shane at 541-620-4910. For the softball tournament information, call Zach at 541-792-0788. For more information about the oyster feed, call Seneca City Hall at 541-542-2161.
Saturday, May 25
Island in Time Trail guided hike
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fossil Beds
A free, moderately difficult hike will gain 220 feet of elevation and is 1.3 miles round trip. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed; there are 13 bridges with open steel mesh tread on the walking surfaces. Following the tour, participants may also take the 3.25-mile Blue Basin Overlook Trail that starts in the same parking lot. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org.
Saturday-Sunday, June 7-8
Frontier Writers’ Rendezvous
• 4-7:30 p.m. June 7
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8
• Canyon City Community Hall
Workshops will be offered on writing, publishing and more with readings by 12 authors, a book fair and publisher’s representatives both days. The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Dave Driscoll at 248-719-2122 or driscolldg@gmail.com or visit oregonguidespublishing.com/fwc.
